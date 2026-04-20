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Are Your Painkillers Polluting Hong Kong's Waterways?

by Colleen Fleiss on Apr 20 2026 1:55 AM
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Can everyday medications like antihistamines and painkillers really be Hong Kong's biggest source of pharmaceutical water pollution?

Are Your Painkillers Polluting Hong Kong`s Waterways?
A new study examining Hong Kong's rivers and estuaries has shed light on a largely overlooked driver of water pollution: everyday over-the-counter (OTC) medications (1 Trusted Source
Uncovering prevalence of environmentally mobile pharmaceuticals and their priority control strategies in river-estuary continuum of Hong Kong

Go to source).
Researchers from City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK) discovered that widely available, commonly used OTC drugs — including painkillers, antihistamines, and caffeine — accounted for as much as 85% of all pharmaceutical contamination in these waterways during the wet season, significantly overshadowing the contribution of prescription-only medicines.

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The study was led by Professor Kenneth Mei-Yee Leung, Director of the State Key Laboratory of Marine Environmental Health (SKLMEH), Chair Professor of Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry, and Associate Dean of Science College at CityUHK, in collaboration with the Guangdong Research Institute of Water Resources and Hydropower at Guangzhou in China.

Everyday OTC Medicines Identified as ‘Pseudo-Persistent’ Pollutants in Aquatic Ecosystems

"We often assume that complex or restricted prescription medications pose the greatest environmental risk, but our findings shine a new light on everyday household medicines," says Professor Kenneth Leung. "Because OTC drugs are easily accessible and continuously consumed, they act as 'pseudo-persistent' pollutants. Even if they break down easily, our constant use means they are always present in our aquatic ecosystems."

Pharmaceuticals tend to be mobile in water due to their molecular properties, allowing them to transport through river networks and enter the ocean via estuaries, posing further threats to marine ecosystems. In fact, it is well known that pharmaceuticals are present in rivers, estuaries, and coastal waters worldwide.

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"Pharmaceutical pollution is not a local pollution issue at a specific site. Hence, we should adopt a river-estuary-sea perspective to prioritize pollutants for control and management," Leung adds.

Notably, existing site-specific risk assessments lack a macroscopic perspective, making it difficult to distinguish widespread ecological threats from localized contamination. To address this concern, the research team introduced a newly developed paradigm that could advance the risk assessment.

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The oxygen level in the river has reached subnormal level due to a large amount of industry waste and domestic sewage being discharged into it.
"Our approach integrates the river/estuary-to-sea transport trajectory modeling with consideration of persistence, mobility, and toxicity (PMT) of the pharmaceutical pollutant and thus the results can better evaluate and prioritize pharmaceuticals for risk management," explains Leung.

Study Flags Common OTC Drugs as High-Risk Pollutants Threatening Marine Ecosystems

They team found that 80% of the investigated pharmaceuticals met the criteria for being PMT pollutants in water environments. Caffeine, paracetamol, cetirizine, cimetidine, sitagliptin, and fexofenadine were identified as priority pollutants for control in the river-estuary system of Hong Kong, exhibiting a greater potential to harm sensitive marine habitats of the endangered Indo-Pacific humpback dolphin. Among those, the top four pharmaceuticals with the highest risks were all OTC drugs.

By pinpointing high-priority pharmaceuticals and the rivers that contribute most to their spread, the team suggests that targeted interventions, such as upgrading sewage treatment and installing stormwater retention tanks along major discharge rivers, could effectively reduce their emissions into the sea.

"Raising public awareness is also essential," says Leung. "Residents should return unwanted or expired medications for proper disposal rather than throwing them away or flushing them. Clearer government guidance on safe drug disposal is urgently needed."

Reference:
  1. Uncovering prevalence of environmentally mobile pharmaceuticals and their priority control strategies in river-estuary continuum of Hong Kong - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2590182626000500)

Source-Eurekalert

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Is #pharmaceuticalpollution more than just a local problem?
To effectively protect Hong Kong’s water, #medicalwaste can no longer be viewed as a site-specific issue. Adopting a "river-to-sea" perspective—covering everything from inland waterways to estuaries and the open ocean—is essential to prioritize the pollutants threatening global ecosystems.
#Sustainability #WaterQuality #WaterPollution #EnvironmentalHealth #PharmaPollution #HongKong #Pollution

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