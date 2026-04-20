Are Your Painkillers Polluting Hong Kong`s Waterways?

TOP INSIGHT

Is #pharmaceuticalpollution more than just a local problem?

To effectively protect Hong Kong’s water, #medicalwaste can no longer be viewed as a site-specific issue. Adopting a "river-to-sea" perspective—covering everything from inland waterways to estuaries and the open ocean—is essential to prioritize the pollutants threatening global ecosystems.

#Sustainability #WaterQuality #WaterPollution #EnvironmentalHealth #PharmaPollution #HongKong #Pollution