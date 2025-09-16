Are Your Magic Mushroom Snacks Really Safe? Most Aren`t

Magic mushroom eats often contain no psilocybin but mislabeled hidden synthetic psychedelics, elevating safety risks.
“Magic mushroom edibles sold in mini-marts often contain hidden synthetic active ingredients such as hallucinogens or mood changers. They lack natural chemicals like psilocybin and muscimol.” by a recent study from Oregon State University, published in JAMA Network Open. Scientists bought 12 products in Portland labeled as magic mushrooms. On investigation, it was found that these mushroom products neither contain psilocybin nor muscimol, another psychoactive compound (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Active Constituents of Psilocybin Mushroom Edibles
Go to source).
False Labeling: What’s Really in Your Magic Mushrooms?Among the undisclosed ingredients found were caffeine and extracts of the botanical’s hemp and kava, said OSU’s Richard van Breemen, professor of pharmaceutical sciences and a researcher at the university’s Linus Pauling Institute.
Also detected among the adulterants was a class of chemicals the collaboration coined “syndelics,” shorthand for synthetic psychedelics.
“Syndelics represent a rapidly growing area of drug design, where medicinal chemists create novel compounds inspired by known psychedelic agents like psilocybin and LSD,” he said. LSD stands for Lysergic Acid Diethylamide, a synthetic mood altering drug.
Hidden Risks of Legally Sold Products“Although this approach offers therapeutic potential for the discovery of drugs that might be useful for treating a range of mental health conditions, any new drug entity requires years of development to evaluate human safety and efficacy, and premature exposure to these compounds poses significant public health risks due to unknown pharmacology and toxicity.”
In the United States, LSD is a schedule 1 controlled substance, meaning it has a high potential for abuse and no currently accepted medical use. But psilocybin is under investigation for treating depression and substance use disorders and is legal for medical use in Oregon (in Colorado, it’s legal for recreational use).
“For safety, psilocybin products require both analytical standardization and production that follows current Good Manufacturing Practices,” van Breemen said.
The Demand for Highly Accurate Standardization of Edibles is Increasing“Advances in analytical chemistry are needed to detect new syndelics and other adulterants in consumer products, to expose misbranding, to support law enforcement and regulatory agencies, and to assist poison control centers and hospitals as they encounter overdoses caused by unknown compounds.”
Key to those advances, he added, are studies such as this one that foster collaboration among academia, public health and industry to develop and validate detection methods using state-of-the-art analytical instrumentation like biomedical mass spectrometry.
Different types of labs have unique capabilities, and combining them is necessary for the best retrospective analyses and real-time public health surveillance.
