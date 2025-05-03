Are You Living Your Version of Happiness or Someone Else’s?

A massive study reveals that happiness is deeply personal—what brings one person joy may not matter to another!

The Happiness Puzzle We’ve All Been Trying to Solve

society’s road map

Towards a personalized happiness approach to capturing change in satisfaction



Did You Know?

Your happiness isn't broken—it's just uniquely yours. #positivity #mindmatters #happiness #medindia’

What 60,000 Lives Taught Us About Joy

Your Happiness Isn’t a Universal Formula

If No Two Lives Are the Same, Why Should Happiness Be?

Why the "Average Human" Is a Myth

"Do these things in the morning to make yourself feel better every day."

“Achieving professional success is necessary to find fulfillment.”

“Just practice gratitude!”

The Power of Knowing Yourself

What truly brings you to a state of vitality?

Which elements of my existence bring me joy, and which drain away my positive feelings?

Rewrite Your Happiness Story

You’re just you!

"Happiness isn’t just a commitment; it’s a choice, and it should be personal!"

