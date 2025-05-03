Are You Living Your Version of Happiness or Someone Else’s?

A massive study reveals that happiness is deeply personal—what brings one person joy may not matter to another!
Towards a personalized happiness approach to capturing change in satisfaction
What 60,000 Lives Taught Us About JoyThe survey represents much more than a typical happiness questionnaire. This research constitutes one of the largest studies of its kind because it monitored approximately 60,000 participants from five different countries, specifically Germany, the UK, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Australia, over the course of almost three decades.
This research, "Towards Personalized Happiness: An Idiographic Approach to Change in Satisfaction," pursued an extremely individualized method. The study analyzed individual emotional changes rather than using generalized experiences between groups of people. And what they found was astonishing.
Your Happiness Isn’t a Universal Formula
That’s exactly what the study found—for most people (73–86%), happiness flowed in one direction; certain personality domains, such as relationships and career development, were the source of their overall life satisfaction rather than the other way around.
Only 3.6% to 5.8% of respondents reported a relationship in which life fulfillment affected both overall well-being and specific aspects of happiness.
Why the "Average Human" Is a MythThe study goes against conventional wisdom about the typical human being. Your happiness level exists beyond average measurements. You’re unique!
As the researchers point out, general recommendations do not work well for everyone:
- "Do these things in the morning to make yourself feel better every day."
- “Achieving professional success is necessary to find fulfillment.”
- “Just practice gratitude!”
The Power of Knowing YourselfThe real takeaway here? Refrain from using accomplishments as a standard to gauge your level of happiness. Every person finds happiness in different ways because their life satisfaction depends on particular factors that others might not experience. People should avoid asking themselves what should make them happy and instead ask what gives them joy in life. So, the better question would be,
- What truly brings you to a state of vitality?
- Which elements of my existence bring me joy, and which drain away my positive feelings?
Rewrite Your Happiness StoryIn addition to highlighting our differences, this research encourages us to treat ourselves with kindness. If you’ve been trying someone else’s formula for happiness and it’s not working, you’re not broken.
The path to well-being is not about fixing yourself; it's about understanding yourself! So go ahead, make your own happiness recipe! Mix in your quirks, your passions, and your dreams. No one else’s version will ever taste quite like yours!
Reference:
- Towards a personalized happiness approach to capturing change in satisfaction - (https://www.researchgate.net/publication/371917613)
Source-University of California - Davis