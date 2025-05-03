About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Medindia
Medindia
Are You Living Your Version of Happiness or Someone Else’s?

by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran on May 3 2025 3:22 PM

A massive study reveals that happiness is deeply personal—what brings one person joy may not matter to another!

Are You Living Your Version of Happiness or Someone Else’s?
The Happiness Puzzle We’ve All Been Trying to Solve
Happiness does matter to everyone! We’re all working our asses off to lead a peaceful, happy life! But what is your true happiness? This question would have been posed at least once in every person's lifetime. We are all driving our pathway to happiness as per the society’s road map, which has sold us the checklist of happiness: a good job, a loving partner, and a healthy lifestyle. Tick all the boxes, and there you go: happiness! But life is not the same for all! A new, much-needed study by researchers at the University of California offers a deep insight into this matter (1 Trusted Source
Towards a personalized happiness approach to capturing change in satisfaction

Go to source).

.
Test Your Happiness Score
Test Your Happiness Score
Are you leading a happy and fulfilling life? Test your happiness score using these 10 questions.
What 60,000 Lives Taught Us About Joy

The survey represents much more than a typical happiness questionnaire. This research constitutes one of the largest studies of its kind because it monitored approximately 60,000 participants from five different countries, specifically Germany, the UK, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Australia, over the course of almost three decades.

This research, "Towards Personalized Happiness: An Idiographic Approach to Change in Satisfaction," pursued an extremely individualized method. The study analyzed individual emotional changes rather than using generalized experiences between groups of people. And what they found was astonishing.


The Science of Happiness
The Science of Happiness
Happiness is pleasure that can aptly be described as a state of content, aided by the absence of gross desire.

Your Happiness Isn’t a Universal Formula

If No Two Lives Are the Same, Why Should Happiness Be?
Consider two individuals named Anna and Raj. Work fulfillment gives Anna a positive outlook on life in its entirety. Raj is unhappy despite being a successful professional because his family relationships are his top priority.

That’s exactly what the study found—for most people (73–86%), happiness flowed in one direction; certain personality domains, such as relationships and career development, were the source of their overall life satisfaction rather than the other way around.

Only 3.6% to 5.8% of respondents reported a relationship in which life fulfillment affected both overall well-being and specific aspects of happiness.


Research Indicates Happiness is Not Just Gene Deep
Research Indicates Happiness is Not Just Gene Deep
The idea that happiness is a genetic trait influenced by early life experiences has been challenged by a German study.

Why the "Average Human" Is a Myth

The study goes against conventional wisdom about the typical human being. Your happiness level exists beyond average measurements. You’re unique!

As the researchers point out, general recommendations do not work well for everyone:
  • "Do these things in the morning to make yourself feel better every day."
  • “Achieving professional success is necessary to find fulfillment.”
  • “Just practice gratitude!”
This advice may help some people, yet it does not apply to everyone. And that’s not a flaw; that’s what makes us human!


Morning Happiness and Evening Blues Are Real
Morning Happiness and Evening Blues Are Real
Why do we feel worse at night? Science says cortisol, routine shifts, and sunlight play a role. Here’s how to beat evening mood dips.

The Power of Knowing Yourself

The real takeaway here? Refrain from using accomplishments as a standard to gauge your level of happiness. Every person finds happiness in different ways because their life satisfaction depends on particular factors that others might not experience. People should avoid asking themselves what should make them happy and instead ask what gives them joy in life. So, the better question would be,
  • What truly brings you to a state of vitality?
  • Which elements of my existence bring me joy, and which drain away my positive feelings?
It’s time to shift from self-judgment to self-awareness!

Rewrite Your Happiness Story

In addition to highlighting our differences, this research encourages us to treat ourselves with kindness. If you’ve been trying someone else’s formula for happiness and it’s not working, you’re not broken.

You’re just you!


The path to well-being is not about fixing yourself; it's about understanding yourself! So go ahead, make your own happiness recipe! Mix in your quirks, your passions, and your dreams. No one else’s version will ever taste quite like yours!

"Happiness isn’t just a commitment; it’s a choice, and it should be personal!"


Reference:
  1. Towards a personalized happiness approach to capturing change in satisfaction - (https://www.researchgate.net/publication/371917613)


Source-University of California - Davis


