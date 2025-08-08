About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
Are We Overthinking Psychedelic Trips?

by Dr. Leena M on Aug 8 2025 4:22 PM

Reexamining psychedelic history to build a more honest and inclusive future for mental health and spiritual research.

For many years, there has been a popular story shared in books, podcasts, and groups that use psychedelics. It says that the ancient Eleusinian Mysteries , which were secret religious ceremonies, used psychedelic drugs. But maybe the proof for this isn’t as strong as people think. Let's look closely at the story behind the myth, separating truth from imagination. It also explores the bigger issue of how rewriting history can be used to fit modern ideas and goals(1 Trusted Source
Psychedelic-induced mystical experiences: An interdisciplinary discussion and critique

Go to source).

When Guesses Masquerade as Facts

The psychedelic Eleusis theory uses a common pattern- making a strong statement, then supporting it with weak or unclear evidence, followed by persuasive arguments that make it sound more convincing. Then they go even further with a bigger claim. This process turns shaky ideas into something that feels like fact, just by repeating them over and over. Each new idea is built on the previous one, creating a structure that looks solid but is made of guesses . It's not just bad research, it's a way of making uncertain ideas seem certain.


Why Psychedelics Need an Ancient Stamp

Trying to connect modern psychedelics to an old, ancient story makes them feel more holy, real, and okay in society . But when we tie today's use of psychedelics to a fancy Western secret group, we ignore the deep traditions of Indigenous people and other spiritual ways that don't use drugs. This story doesn't really help people explore; it often pushes aside different histories and makes one way seem like the only true path.


Mysticism Reimagined: A Word With Hidden Baggage

Mystical experiences are important in psychedelic therapy, but the word "mystical" has strong ties to Christian theology. The way it's used now often forgets its religious and cultural background, making a rich human experience fit into a small, clinical category. By not looking into religious studies or anthropology, modern research doesn't fully understand what these experiences really mean.


Beyond the Mystical: Rethinking How We Study Psychedelic Insight

Psychedelic experiences offer more than just mystical feelings and checklists. They can bring about deep emotional changes, alter how we see the world, and broaden our awareness in ways that aren't always captured by the mystical idea. These experiences are important even if they don't fit neatly into that label. By being more open and considering different cultures, we can better understand how the mind, culture, and Brain are connected, which can lead to more accurate science and a richer understanding of human experience.

Reference:
  1. Psychedelic-induced mystical experiences: An interdisciplinary discussion and critique - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10171200/?utm_source=chatgpt.com )


Source-University of California, Berkeley


