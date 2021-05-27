Are Vaccines Safe for Adults and Children?

reveals measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine is associated with low risk of febrile seizures and no evidence of risk in 9-valent HPV vaccine, serogroup B meningococcal vaccines, hepatitis B vaccine and tetanus, diphtheria and acellular pertussis vaccine (Tdap) for pregnant women.
Even the adverse events associated with vaccines are rare and can be caused by other factors, population-based vaccine safety studies and post-marketing surveillance of vaccine safety licensed by the FDA are important to identify rare and serious adverse events.
In this era of COVID-19 pandemic, vaccine safety research expands the landscape of new vaccines and vaccine technologies in the future.
