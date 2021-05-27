Are Vaccines Safe for Adults and Children?

A new study in the journal Vaccine updates a vaccine safety review released by the federal Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality in 2014 by meta analysing the results of 338 studies of common disease vaccines approved by Food and Drug Administration for children, adults and pregnant women.



"These findings support decisions to vaccinate to protect ourselves and our communities from a variety of diseases," said Dr. Courtney Gidengil, the study's lead author and a senior physician policy researcher at the RAND Corporation, a non-profit research organization.



This vaccine safety study reviews key adverse events of relevant vaccine with the help of vaccine experts reveals measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine is associated with low risk of febrile seizures and no evidence of risk in 9-valent HPV vaccine, serogroup B meningococcal vaccines, hepatitis B vaccine and tetanus, diphtheria and acellular pertussis vaccine (Tdap) for pregnant women.



‘Surveillance of vaccine safety to identify rare and serious adverse events.’





In this era of COVID-19 pandemic, vaccine safety research expands the landscape of new vaccines and vaccine technologies in the future.







