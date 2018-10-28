medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Organ Donation News

Are Transplant-able Kidneys in United States Going to a Waste?

by Rishika Gupta on  October 28, 2018 at 2:42 PM Organ Donation News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

By comparing transplant practices in two countries - the US and France, it was found that many transplanted French kidneys would have had a high probability of discard in the US system, finds a new study.
Are Transplant-able Kidneys in United States Going to a Waste?
Are Transplant-able Kidneys in United States Going to a Waste?

The study provides evidence that some kidneys discarded in the United States are a lost opportunity that could have benefitted some patients.

Approximately 2,000 donated kidneys are discarded in the United States each year, despite a serious shortage of organs for . By studying transplant data from the United Network for Organ Sharing and from the French Organ Procurement Agency from 2004 to 2014, Olivier Aubert, MD, PhD, Alexandre Loupy, MD, PhD (Paris Translational Research Center for Organ Transplantation), and their colleagues compared kidney quality and outcomes between the United States and France.

During this period, 156,089 kidneys in the United States and 29,984 kidneys in France were procured for transplant. A much higher proportion of transplanted French kidneys were considered higher-risk organs (as measured by the kidney donor profile index, KDPI) compared with US organs. During the decade, the KDPI of US kidneys only increased modestly, while in France, a steadily rising KDPI reflected a trend of more aggressive organ use.

Models predicted that many transplanted French kidneys would have had a high probability of discard in the US system.

If US centers adopted greater willingness to accept kidneys from older donors and other higher-risk donor groups, this change would provide an additional 132,445 allograft life-years to US transplant candidates over ten years.

"The global shortage of organs for transplantation is a major public health concern. In the US alone, approximately 100,000 individuals are waiting for a kidney transplant," said Dr. Loupy. "New, creative solutions to address this concern are needed. By comparing transplant practices in two countries, we provide fresh evidence that older deceased donor organs are a valuable, underutilized resource."

Dr. Aubert noted that international comparisons of transplant practice offer a natural experiment "so that the successful innovations in each country can be rapidly identified and exported. Transplantation could benefit from additional studies that cross borders, as this one did."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Recommended Reading

Certain Defects Could Prove Risky for Prospective Kidney Transplant Patients

Certain Defects Could Prove Risky for Prospective Kidney Transplant Patients

Kidney transplant outcomes have been found to be bad In those who reported having a Visual or walking disability before the transplant, finds a new study.

New Innovative Kidney Matching Process May Improve Success Rates of Kidney Transplants

New Innovative Kidney Matching Process May Improve Success Rates of Kidney Transplants

New innovative kidney matching process called kidney exchange can roughly double the success rates of kidney transplants. Failure-aware kidney exchange can significantly increase the expected number of lives saved.

Kidney Transplant Chains More Successful in Saving Lives

Kidney Transplant Chains More Successful in Saving Lives

Transplant societies which put kidney transplant chains first and kidney exchanges next, can increase the total number of transplants, thereby saving more lives

Finance Minister Jaitley Set to Undergo Kidney Transplant

Finance Minister Jaitley Set to Undergo Kidney Transplant

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is suffering from some kidney related problems and is set to undergo kidney transplant this weekend.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

More News on:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Acute Coronary Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Amazing 10 Tips For Pregnant Working Women

Amazing 10 Tips For Pregnant Working Women

Are you pregnant and working? You can easily enjoy your pregnancy phase while still working. These ...

 How to Choose the Right Shoes for Your Baby

How to Choose the Right Shoes for Your Baby

Read on for some tips on shoe essentials for your baby's feet.

 Talazoparib for Treating Breast Cancer

Talazoparib for Treating Breast Cancer

Talazoparib is used to treat either locally advanced breast cancer or breast cancer that has spread ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive