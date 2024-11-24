About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Are Tantrums in Young Children a Sign of ADHD?

by Colleen Fleiss on Nov 24 2024 9:18 PM

Frequent tantrums in young children may be early signs of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), highlighting the need for early intervention.

Preschoolers with difficulty managing their emotions and behavior are more likely to exhibit attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) symptoms by age seven. ()
Children aged between three and seven who are slower at acquiring skills to manage their intense emotions were also found to be at risk of displaying more conduct issues.

They were also more likely to show internalising behaviours, such as sadness and worries, at age seven, experts say.

The study, led by the University of Edinburgh, is among the first to examine the links between early patterns of emotion regulation and school-age mental health.

While the exact cause is still unclear, genetics, brain structure, and environmental factors are believed to play a role. Early diagnosis and intervention, including behavioral therapy, medication, and lifestyle adjustments, can help manage symptoms and improve quality of life. If you suspect your child may have ADHD, consult a healthcare professional for an evaluation.

The findings could help tailor targeted support for children who may benefit from enhanced preventative care before mental health issues emerge, researchers say.

Researchers at the Universities of Edinburgh, Northumbria and Oxford analysed a large dataset to test whether the progression of emotional development among children aged three to seven is related to the risk of common mental health issues.

They examined data from the UK Millennium Cohort Study which follows the lives of around 19,000 young people born in 2000-02.

The researchers analysed questionnaires and interviews which surveyed parents on their children’s conduct, social behaviours, and emotional regulation skills.

They used statistical techniques to measure the link between emotional problems, conduct problems and ADHD symptoms at age seven.

This was the case even when other factors such as data on any pre-existing neurodevelopmental and mental health issues were taken into account.

Dr. Aja Murray, of the University of Edinburgh’s School of Philosophy, Psychology and Language Sciences, who led the study, said: “Emotion regulation skills are acquired from early in life and are thought to strengthen gradually over childhood."

"Children, however, acquire these skills at different rates and slower acquisition may serve as a marker for neurodevelopmental and mental health issues. Our findings suggest that monitoring trajectories of emotion regulation over development could help identity which children are at risk of mental health issues.”

