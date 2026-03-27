Are Smartphones Stealing Students’ Attention in Class?

Students today are quite addicted to their phones even in schools. This addiction can impact their focus and can weaken their attention span.
Do smartphones subtly interfere with the student’s ability to concentrate in class? According to a study from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, frequent phone checking is associated with poorer attention and cognition (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Smartphone Use During School Hours and Association With Cognitive Control in Youths Aged 11 to 18 Years
Go to source). Recent research shows that middle and high school students spend much of their school day on their phones, checking for social media, entertainment, and messages. The study suggests that phone
Researchers followed how frequently students used their phones during school and looked at how this affected their attention. They found that many students use their phones throughout the school day.
Constantly checking phones seems to break up students’ attention and makes it harder for them to stay focused during lessons.
How Often Are Teens Checking Their Phones During School?The study tracked smartphone use among students aged 11 to 18 for two weeks. Instead of asking students to report their screen time, researchers recorded actual phone use every hour during the school day.
Every student used their phone at least a little during school hours. Some spent more than three hours on their phones in one school day.
Researchers found that high school students usually spent more time on their phones than middle school students.
Lead author Eva Telzer explained the impact:
“Smartphones are no longer something students use occasionally during school—they're present during every hour of the day. Our findings show that frequent phone checking may undermine the very skills students need to succeed in the classroom.”
Why Does Frequent Phone Checking Affect Attention?The study found that checking phones repeatedly, not just spending a lot of time on them, was linked to weaker cognitive control. This means students have a harder time staying focused, avoiding distractions, and managing impulses.
Cognitive skills play a major role in:
- Paying attention in class.
- Completing assignments.
- Learning new information.
- Managing distractions.
Getting interrupted by phone notifications or social media can break students’ concentration and make it harder for them to stay focused on learning.
Researchers think that scrolling phones frequently may teach the brain to look for quick rewards. This can make it harder for students to focus on longer school tasks.
Should Schools Limit Smartphone Use During Class?These findings come as many schools are discussing rules about smartphone use in class. Teachers and policymakers are more worried about how digital distractions affect learning.
Researchers suggest that limiting access to popular apps during class could help students stay focused.
The schools could consider the following possible steps:
- Restricting phone access during classes.
- Encouraging a structured digital learning approach.
- Promoting digital literacy programs.
- Awareness of building healthier smartphone habits.
Researchers hope these findings will help shape future rules that balance the benefits of technology with the need to protect students’ focus and learning.
As smartphones become a bigger part of daily life, learning how they affect young people could help schools encourage healthier digital habits.
Reference:
- Smartphone Use During School Hours and Association With Cognitive Control in Youths Aged 11 to 18 Years - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12973097/)
Source-University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill