Are Raw Oysters Causing a Salmonella Outbreak Across 22 US States?

A multistate outbreak investigation links raw oyster consumption to Salmonella infections across 22 U.S. states, with dozens of illnesses and multiple hospitalizations reported.
Public health authorities are investigating a widespread foodborne illness outbreak after multiple cases of Salmonella infection were linked to the consumption of raw oysters. The outbreak spans 22 U.S. states and has raised renewed concerns about the safety of eating uncooked shellfish (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Raw Oysters
Go to source). Salmonella is a group of bacteria that commonly causes foodborne illness in humans. Infection with Salmonella, known as salmonellosis, primarily affects the digestive system and typically leads to diarrhea, fever, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal cramps. Symptoms usually begin within 6 hours to 3 days after exposure and may last up to a week. While most healthy individuals recover without treatment, severe illness can occur in vulnerable populations.
According to outbreak surveillance data, at least 64 laboratory confirmed cases of Salmonella infection have been reported, with 20 people requiring hospitalization. Health officials caution that the true number of infections is likely higher, as many individuals with mild symptoms may not seek medical care or laboratory testing.
Why Raw Oysters Are a High-Risk FoodOysters are filter feeding shellfish that draw large volumes of water through their bodies to obtain nutrients. When coastal waters are contaminated, oysters can accumulate harmful bacteria such as Salmonella without appearing spoiled.
Refrigeration does not kill Salmonella, and common practices such as adding lemon juice, vinegar, or alcohol do not destroy the bacteria. As a result, consuming oysters raw or lightly cooked poses a significantly higher risk of infection compared to fully cooked seafood.
Outbreak Investigation and Illness PatternsInterviews with affected individuals revealed that a majority consumed raw oysters in the days prior to falling ill. Investigators are tracing oyster distribution chains to identify potential harvesting regions and supply points associated with contamination.
Peer reviewed research shows that oysters are among the most frequently implicated seafood in Salmonella outbreaks. Hospitalization rates in seafood associated Salmonella infections often range between 20 and 30 percent, which aligns with the current outbreak findings.
Who Faces the Greatest Risk From SalmonellaAlthough many healthy adults recover without complications, severe illness is more likely in:
- Older adults
- Young children
- Pregnant individuals
- People with weakened immune systems
Final TakeawayThis multistate outbreak highlights the ongoing risks associated with eating raw oysters. Salmonella cannot be detected by sight, smell, or taste, making raw shellfish inherently unsafe. Thorough cooking remains the only reliable way to eliminate harmful bacteria and reduce the risk of foodborne illness.
