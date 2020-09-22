Are Older People Getting Younger?

Nowadays, the functional ability of older people is better than of people at the same age three decades ago. This was observed in a study conducted at the Faculty of Sport and Health Sciences at the University of Jyväskylä, Finland.



The study compared the physical and cognitive performance of people aged between 75 and 80 with that of the same-aged people in the 1990s.

‘Muscle strength, walking speed, reaction speed, verbal fluency, reasoning and working memory among men and women between the ages of 75 and 80 are nowadays significantly better than they were in people at the same age born earlier, says a recent study. The results also suggest that our understanding of older age is old-fashioned.’





"Higher physical activity and increased body size explained the better walking speed and muscle strength among the later-born cohort, whereas the most important underlying factor behind the cohort differences in cognitive performance was longer education, " says doctoral student Kaisa KoivunenKoivunen.



Postdoctoral researcher Matti Munukka continues: "The cohort of 75- and 80-year-olds born later has grown up and lived in a different world than did their counterparts born three decades ago. There have been many favourable changes. These include better nutrition and hygiene, improvements in health care and the school system, better accessibility to education and improved working life."



Study Findings:



Increased life expectancy is achieved by increased number of years lived with good functional ability in later life.



The observation can be explained by slower rate-of-change with increasing age or a higher lifetime with maximum physical performance or both.



This research is unique because there are only a few studies in the world that have compared performance-based maximum measures between people of the same age in different historical times.



Years are added to midlife, and not so much to the utmost end of life. Increased life expectancy provides us with more non-disabled years but at the same time, the last years of life comes at higher ages, increasing the need for care.



Continuation of healthy years to higher ages and an increased number of very old people who need external care are the two simultaneous changes happening among the ageing population.







says the principal investigator of the study, Professor Taina Rantanen.