About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Are Nicotine Pouches the Next Big Threat-or Solution?

by Naina Bhargava on May 15 2025 10:46 AM

Oral nicotine pouches are gaining popularity, especially among young men with prior tobacco use, and may offer a harm reduction alternative to smoking.

Are Nicotine Pouches the Next Big Threat-or Solution?
Oral nicotine pouches are gaining attention from public health experts as a growing product category, prompting researchers at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center to explore how widespread their use has become (1 Trusted Source
Nicotine Pouch Use in Youths and Adults Who Use Cigarettes, E-Cigarettes, and Smokeless Tobacco

Go to source).
A team from MUSC Hollings Cancer Center has just published a paper in JAMA Network Open describing oral nicotine pouch usage – one of the first papers to look at how common this product is.

“These products were introduced just a few years ago, so they're still pretty new, and a lot of the surveys have only recently started tracking usage,” she said. “So all of these data are really new in terms of what the use prevalence is. But it’s good to have that baseline for future research because – like we saw with e-cigarettes – these novel products really seem to be taking off. And that can have some important implications for public health.”


Quiz on Smokeless Tobacco
Quiz on Smokeless Tobacco
Smokeless tobacco is a type of tobacco product that is used without being burned. Smokeless tobacco includes products like chewing tobacco, snuff, and snus, which are placed in the mouth or sniffed rather than smoked. These products ...
Advertisements

Synthetic Nicotine and Popular Brands

Oral nicotine pouches are similar to Swedish snus, but they use a synthetically-produced, crystalized nicotine salt powder – similar to what’s used in nicotine replacement medications like gum and lozenges – rather than actual tobacco leaves. The powder is in a small pouch that is placed between the lip and the gum, where the nicotine is then absorbed into the body. Popular brand names include Zyn, Rogue and Lucy.


Advertisements
Smoking Risk Calculator
Smoking Risk Calculator
Do you smoke cigarettes daily? Use medindia smoking risk calculator and calculate your reduced Life Span due to Smoking.

Usage Among Young Male Adults

Palmer and her team analyzed survey data from the 2022-2023 Population Assessment of Tobacco and Health (PATH) Wave 7, a nationally representative survey that started in 2013. Wave 7 was the first version of the study to ask about oral nicotine pouch usage.

Those most likely to use oral nicotine pouches were males in late adolescence or early adulthood.

“The highest odds of use were among people who were already using or had in the past used other tobacco products like cigarettes, e-cigarettes or smokeless tobacco,” Palmer said.


Advertisements
Some Nicotine Pouch Flavors Are More Addictive - What's Behind It?
Some Nicotine Pouch Flavors Are More Addictive - What's Behind It?
Nicotine pouches are becoming popular, but flavored ones pose hidden risks. Be cautious of certain flavors and work on reducing your dependence.

Low Prevalence But Rising Interest

Although overall usage was low – less than 1% of adolescents and 3.34% of adults reported ever using oral nicotine pouches – the few other reports that exist as reference points seem to indicate that usage is increasing.

If people are using these oral nicotine pouches as a way to transition away from combustible cigarettes completely, that could be a beneficial use.

“From what we know right now, the nicotine pouches are pretty safe. And they might even be safer than e-cigarettes,” Palmer said. “And so that would be a good move for public health, if people who smoke switched to something like a nicotine pouch.”


Drugs to Treat Tobacco | Nicotine Addiction - Symptoms, Risk Factors & Complications
Drugs to Treat Tobacco | Nicotine Addiction - Symptoms, Risk Factors & Complications
Smokers use tobacco or nicotine regularly in spite of being aware of negative health consequences. Nicotine dependence can be treated by using medications which could help quit smoking.

Quitting Still a Challenge

“Public health has done a really great job at putting out messaging that smoking is one of the most harmful things you can do for your health, and that quitting has all of these great benefits,” she continued. “Unfortunately, quitting smoking is still really hard to do, and I think a lot of people have these health concerns and are looking for alternative approaches to improving their health.”

Still, the long-term outcomes of the product are unknown. And many are offered in flavors, like citrus or wintergreen, and flavored tobacco products are known to attract young people.

“Just like with e-cigarettes, these also contain nicotine, which is addictive,” Palmer said. “There can be some negative outcomes from that. Not only from a health standpoint, but there's psychological distress that can come with nicotine dependence. There are social problems. There's financial strain. So we want to also monitor some of the potentially aversive effects of pouches and potentially come up with ways to mitigate some of those risks for people.” She noted that the MUSC Health Tobacco Treatment Program, housed at Hollings, has already fielded calls from people looking for help to stop using oral nicotine pouches.

“They were finding it hard to quit, even though they had quit other tobacco products in the past and switched to the pouches. So that's something that we definitely want to keep track of and study in the future,” she said.

Reference:
  1. Nicotine Pouch Use in Youths and Adults Who Use Cigarettes, E-Cigarettes, and Smokeless Tobacco - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2833848)

Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional