Are New Non-Invasive Tests Game-Changers for the Liver?

New blood tests outperform standard liver scans in diagnosing advanced fibrosis in MASLD.
When it comes to diagnosing serious liver scarring in MASLD (Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease), accuracy matters. But what if the tools doctors trust the most are falling short? The commonly used non-invasive tests (NITs) aren’t accurate enough—most scored below 80%. That’s why newer, smarter blood tests like FIB-9, FIB-11, and FIB-12 were developed. The results? A big step forward in finding advanced liver fibrosis without painful biopsies(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Old but Not Gold: The Struggle of Standard NITsDespite being widely used, FIB-4, Fibrotest, FibroMeter, and Fibroscan couldn’t meet the European Association's benchmark of ≥80% accuracy. In fact, their accuracy ranged from 68% to 75.9%, leaving many patients undiagnosed or misclassified. This means that relying solely on these tests might not be enough for a confident diagnosis of advanced fibrosis in MASLD.
Smarter Testing: The Rise of FIB-9, FIB-11 & FIB-12Using machine learning, scientists created three smarter blood-based tests: FIB-9, FIB-11, and FIB-12. These combine everyday lab markers and advanced techniques to improve accuracy. Impressively, FIB-9 uses only common blood markers, making it easy and affordable. Yet, it still outperformed older tests, especially in large groups of patients.
Why FIB-12 Stands Out: The Accuracy ChampionAmong all NITs tested, FIB-12 came out on top—with an accuracy of 83.3% and the highest AUROC score (0.912). It combines regular blood tests with liver stiffness measurement (LSM), making it the most reliable option for diagnosing advanced fibrosis. In fact, FIB-12 outperformed the well-known ELF test, marking it as a new gold standard.
Tailored Testing: One Size Doesn’t Fit AllOne breakthrough was segmenting patients based on cut-off points and test agreements. For example, when FIB-9 agreed with FIB-4, the accuracy rose to over 83% for nearly 72% of patients. These personalized approaches mean that many people can be diagnosed more confidently, without relying on liver biopsies or expensive tests.
Real-World Use: Free Tools with Big ImpactWhat makes this progress even more exciting is accessibility. FIB-9 is available via a free online calculator and doesn’t require specialized tools. That makes it ideal for widespread screening, especially in low-resource settings. Meanwhile, FIB-11 and FIB-12 offer higher precision for confirming diagnosis. Together, these tests are paving the way for better liver care, with fewer barriers.
