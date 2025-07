Are New Non-Invasive Tests Game-Changers for the Liver?

New blood tests outperform standard liver scans in diagnosing advanced fibrosis in MASLD.

When it comes to diagnosing serious liver scarring in(Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease), accuracy matters. But what if the tools doctors trust the most are falling short? The commonly used non-invasive tests (NITs) aren’t accurate enough—most scored. That’s why newer, smarter blood tests likewere developed. The results? A big step forward in finding advanced liver fibrosis without painful biopsies().Despite being widely used,couldn’t meet the European Association's benchmark of. In fact, their accuracy ranged from, leaving many patients undiagnosed or misclassified. This means that relying solely on these tests might not be enough for a confident diagnosis of advanced fibrosis in MASLD.Using machine learning, scientists created three smarter blood-based tests:. These combine everyday lab markers and advanced techniques to improve accuracy. Impressively,uses only common blood markers , making it easy and affordable. Yet, it still outperformed older tests, especially in large groups of patients.Among all NITs tested,came out on top—with an accuracy of 83.3% and the highest AUROC score. It combines regular blood tests with liver stiffness measurement, making it the most reliable option for diagnosing advanced fibrosis. In fact, FIB-12 outperformed the well-known ELF test, marking it as a new gold standard.One breakthrough was segmenting patients based on cut-off points and test agreements. For example, when FIB-9 agreed with FIB-4, the accuracy rose tofor nearlyof patients. These personalized approaches mean that many people can be diagnosed more confidently, without relying on liver biopsies or expensive tests.What makes this progress even more exciting is accessibility. FIB-9 is available via a free online calculator and doesn’t require specialized tools. That makes it ideal for widespread screening, especially in low-resource settings. Meanwhile, FIB-11 and FIB-12 offer higher precision for confirming diagnosis. Together, these tests are paving the way forSource-Journal of hepatology