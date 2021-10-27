About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER

Are Moral Attitudes on Sex and Drugs Inherited?

by Hannah Joy on October 27, 2021 at 11:47 AM
Font : A-A+

Are Moral Attitudes on Sex and Drugs Inherited?

Moral views on sex and drugs was found to share a genetic basis, reveals a new study.

Few hallmarks of the 1960s counterculture stand out like sex, drugs, and rock-n-roll—elements of a "lifestyle" that Life magazine once branded as "antithetical in almost every respect to that of conventional America."



Over the decades, as rock music became more mainstream, public condemnation of casual sex and illicit drugs endured. Why was that? Part of the answer may reside in our genes.

New research published in the journal Psychological Science suggests that there is a common genetic basis underlying a person's disapproval of noncommittal sex and their condemnation of recreational drug use. This research helps psychologists better understand how heredity may relate to some of our deeply held moral values.

"People adopt behaviors and attitudes, including certain moral views, that are advantageous to their own interests," said Annika Karinen, a researcher at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam in the Netherlands and the lead author on the paper.

"People tend to associate recreational drug use with noncommitted sex. As such, people who are heavily oriented toward high commitment in sexual relationships morally condemn recreational drugs, as they benefit from environments in which high sexual commitment is the norm."

Past studies have shown that openness to engage in noncommittal sex is partially explained by genes; the rest is explained by the unique environment not shared by siblings.

Karinen and her colleagues wanted to study if moral views concerning drug use, which surveys have shown closely correlate with openness to noncommittal sex, were influenced by the same genetic factors.

To tease out hereditary from environmental factors, the researchers surveyed 8,118 Finnish fraternal and identical twins to examine how open they were to recreational drug use and to sex outside of a committed relationship.

Participants answered questions that gauged their moral views of situations in which people used recreational drugs, such as at a party or with friends. The participants were also asked questions that evaluated their openness to noncommitted sex.

The researchers then compared fraternal and identical twin pairs to assess the extent to which condemnation of recreational drugs, openness to noncommittal sex, and the relationship between the two was explained by (a) genes, (b) the shared environment—such as growing up in the same household or community, or (c) unique experiences and environments not shared by the twins.

The researchers found that moral views concerning both recreational drugs and openness to noncommitted sex are approximately 50% heritable, with the remaining 50% explained by the unique environment.

Furthermore, approximately 75% of the relationship between openness to noncommitted sex and moral views concerning recreational drugs was explained by genetic effects, and the remainder was explained by the unique environment.

The researchers also found substantial overlap in the genetic effects underlying both factors—namely, that approximately 40% of the genes underlying openness to noncommitted sex also underlie moral views concerning recreational drugs.

"These findings suggest that the genetic effects that influence openness to noncommitted sex overlap with those that influence moral views concerning recreational drugs," said Karinen.

"Important parts of hot-button culture-war issues flow from differences in lifestyle preferences between people, and those differences in lifestyle preferences appear to partly have a genetic basis."



Source: Eurekalert
<< New Combination Drug for Diabetes Launched
Statins may Not Help in Decreasing COVID-19 Mortality >>

News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Sensory Processing Disorder (SPD)
Sensory Processing Disorder (SPD)
"Delta Plus" Variant AY.4.2 Raises Concern with a Surge in New COVID-19 Cases
First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccines May Improve Mental Health
First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccines May Improve Mental Health
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Drug Toxicity Sex Facts Prostitution: Fresh Stakes in the Oldest Trade Sexual Intercourse Facts Safe Sex Top Ten Trivial Sex Facts Top Ten Sex Tips for Men Drugs Banned in India Sex Numbers 

Recommended Reading
New Tool to Diagnose Moral Emotions
New Tool to Diagnose Moral Emotions
A new approach for early, sensitive and specific diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia has been ......
Moral Realism Prompts People to Improve Their Behavior
Moral Realism Prompts People to Improve Their Behavior
Boston College researchers have suggested that getting people to think about morality as a matter .....
Those With High Moral Identity are Better Behaved
Those With High Moral Identity are Better Behaved
Sociologists say that people with high integrity and moral behaviour generally behave very well....
French Ballet Stars Offer Hope and Moral Support to Fukushima Dancers
French Ballet Stars Offer Hope and Moral Support to Fukushima Dancers
From the renowned Paris Opera, a group of French ballet stars donned tutus and tights in the shadow ...
Drug Toxicity
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a d...
Drugs Banned in India
Drugs Banned in India
Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market....
Prostitution: Fresh Stakes in the Oldest Trade
Prostitution: Fresh Stakes in the Oldest Trade
Prostitution has broadened its base to include street prostitution, massage brothels, gigolo outcall...
Safe Sex
Safe Sex
Sex is fun but involves health risks such as sexually transmitted diseases (STDs or unplanned pregna...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close