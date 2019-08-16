medindia

Are Moles Influenced by Genetics?

by Adeline Dorcas on  August 16, 2019 at 11:23 AM Genetics & Stem Cells News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Moles on your body are influenced by your own genes, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Pigment Cell & Melanoma Research.
Are Moles Influenced by Genetics?
Are Moles Influenced by Genetics?

A study has found that genes have a greater influence than previously thought not only on the number of moles you have but also where they are on your body.

Show Full Article


Survival of skin cancer is known to be influenced by gender, with female patients demonstrating higher rates of survival linked to the melanoma sites tending to occur in the lower body, rather than men, who tend to be affected in the upper body, neck and scalp.

In this study, the team from King's College London analyzed a large group of 3,200 healthy twins, predominately female, and counted moles on their head and neck, back, abdomen and chest, upper limbs and lower limbs.

They found that:
  • In women, the lowest genetic effect on mole count was on the back and abdomen (26%), and the highest on the lower limbs (69%)
  • The larger number of moles on women's lower limbs is unlikely to be due to sun exposure alone but down to a sex-specific genetic make up

Lead researcher Dr. Alessia Visconti, from the Department of Twin Research at King's College London, said: "We've known for some time that moles are a major risk factor for melanoma skin cancer. With this research, we now know that not only the number but also the location of moles on the body is in large part due to genetics.

"Our results add to previous evidence that indicates greater sun exposure alone is unlikely to be the reason why women have more moles on their legs.

"While sun exposure does contribute to mole count and skin cancer risk, policymakers, campaigners and health researchers will need to take the sex-specific genetic element into account when developing strategies to prevent and treat skin cancer."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Recommended Reading

Test your Knowledge on Moles and Melanoma

Melanoma is a skin condition that is often a consequence of excessive exposure to the sun's ultraviolet radiation. Test your knowledge on melanoma by taking this ...

Melanoma

Melanoma is a dangerous form of skin cancer caused largely due to exposure to the sun's damaging UV rays. It commonly arises from new or pre-existing moles.

Skin Cancer

Skin cancer is an abnormal growth of skin cells. It can develop due to a continuous exposure to sun over the years.

Iphone App helps spot cancerous Moles

A new iPhone app called MelApp helps assess the risk of melanoma in the early stages.

More News on:

Melanoma 

What's New on Medindia

Control Your Blood Pressure to Fight Age-related Brain Damage

Home Remedies for Hair Loss

Mode of Delivery at Birth Linked to Child's Skin Microbiome
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive