Are Live Viral Vaccines Safe for Liver & Kidney Transplant Children?

by Hemalatha Manikandan on October 17, 2023 at 2:55 PM
Administering live virus vaccines to children who had previously received liver or kidney transplant were found to be safe and effective in triggering an immune response. This immune response offers protection against life-threatening viral diseases, including chickenpox, measles, mumps, and varicella-zoster. This new study was published in JAMA Network Open (1 Trusted Source
Safety and Immunogenicity of Live Viral Vaccines in a Multicenter Cohort of Pediatric Transplant Recipients

Go to source).

Clinical Trials on Viral Vax in Transplant Kids: Safe & Effective

The study, based on data from 18 organ transplant centers, was co-authored by Lara Danziger-Isakov, MD, MPH, interim director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Cincinnati Children's, and Amy Feldman, MD, MSCS, medical director of the Liver Transplant Program at Children's Hospital Colorado.

Quiz on Organ Donation and Transplantation

Quiz on Organ Donation and Transplantation


See how much you know about organ donation and transplantation by taking this quiz.
The results are important because the rates of measles, mumps and the varicella-zoster virus that causes chicken pox are rising nationally and internationally, leaving immuno-compromised children at risk for life-threatening conditions, according to Danziger-Isakov, senior author of the study.

"This shifts the paradigm of the approach to protecting this vulnerable population where live viral vaccines were previously avoided," Danziger-Isakov says. "This should enable children who have received organ transplants to integrate into their communities with more confidence and decreased risk of acquiring chicken pox or measles, which have both made a resurgence."
Chickenpox (Varicella) – Symptom Evaluation

Chickenpox (Varicella) – Symptom Evaluation


Chickenpox or varicella is a contagious disease that causes itchy rash and red spots or blisters all over the body.
Global surges of measles and mumps were exacerbated by decreasing herd immunity as millions of vaccine doses were missed during the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving nonimmune organ transplant recipients at significant risk for community exposure, infection, disease, and death from wild-type infection, says Feldman, first author of the study.

"Community acquisition of measles and varicella is a real risk for immuno-compromised children in today's world," Feldman says. "These infections can be fatal in transplant recipients. Being able to administer live vaccines post-transplant, and provide immunity, is critical."

Historically, live vaccines to guard against measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) and varicella-zoster virus (VZV) have not been recommended after solid organ transplant due to concerns about a theoretical risk of vaccine strain infection in immunocompromised children. However, the authors reported no serious adverse events observed following the live vaccination of the children enrolled in the trial between Jan. 1, 2002, and Feb. 28, 2023.

Transplant recipients who participated in the trial received one to three doses of MMR vaccine and/or one to three doses of VZV vaccine. The cohort included 281 children on chronic immuno-suppressive medications with a median age of 8.9 years at the time of the first post-transplant vaccine. The median time from transplant to enrollment in the study was 6.3 years. Safety data were collected after each vaccination, and antibody levels were measured at zero to three months and one year after vaccination.

The majority of children developed protective antibodies following vaccination - 72% for varicella, 86% for measles, 83% for mumps and 99% for rubella. One year after vaccination, the majority of children who developed protective antibodies maintained that protection - 77% for varicella, 92% for measles, 83% for mumps and 94% for rubella. Five children developed clinical varicella, but all of their conditions resolved within one week.

Further research is needed to understand long-term maintenance of immunity after vaccination of children who receive organ transplants, as well as factors associated with immune response and clinical protection, the authors noted.

Reference :
  1. Safety and Immunogenicity of Live Viral Vaccines in a Multicenter Cohort of Pediatric Transplant Recipients - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2810579)

Source: Eurekalert
Test Your Knowledge on Measles

Test Your Knowledge on Measles


Measles, also known as morbilli or rubeola or red measles, is a highly contagious, rash-causing infection belonging to paramyxovirus family. It also causes upper respiratory symptoms and fever. Efforts are being made to eradicate measles from the world. Test your knowledge on measles by taking this quiz.
Test Your Knowledge on Mumps

Test Your Knowledge on Mumps


Mumps is a childhood viral illness characterized by swelling of the salivary glands. It occurs worldwide with peak incidence in the cold winter months. Nowadays it is not very common due to routine vaccination.
