Are Live Viral Vaccines Safe for Liver & Kidney Transplant Children?

Administering live virus vaccines to children who had previously received liver or kidney transplant were found to be safe and effective in triggering an immune response. This immune response offers protection against life-threatening viral diseases, including chickenpox, measles, mumps, and varicella-zoster. This new study was published in JAMA Network Open (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

Safety and Immunogenicity of Live Viral Vaccines in a Multicenter Cohort of Pediatric Transplant Recipients



Clinical Trials on Viral Vax in Transplant Kids: Safe & Effective

The study, based on data from 18 organ transplant centers, was co-authored by Lara Danziger-Isakov, MD, MPH, interim director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Cincinnati Children's, and Amy Feldman, MD, MSCS, medical director of the Liver Transplant Program at Children's Hospital Colorado.