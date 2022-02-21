Are Lifestyle Changes Effective for People at Heart Disease Risk?

Advertisement

A team of researchers carried out the analysis of 770,000 patients between 2010 and 2019 showed that lifestyle interventions were recorded for 55.6% of people newly diagnosed with high blood pressure, 52.6% of people newly diagnosed with obesity, and 45.2% of people newly diagnosed with high cholesterol.The analysis also showed, ranging from 12% of people with an initial diagnosis of high blood pressure to 44% of people with an initial diagnosis of obesity.The analysis was published by theThese results have important implications for policy and practice to ensure that individuals with modifiable risk factors linked to heart disease can benefit from interventions that can help to improve their health, prevent disease and, most importantly, put their health back in their hands.Given the large burden of cardiovascular disease on primary healthcare services and lack of long-term follow-up on the effectiveness and equity of access to lifestyle interventions for conditions, predisposing patients to cardiovascular disease, the use of electronic health records will be indispensable to better understand their use and impact.Source: Medindia