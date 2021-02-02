Are Hormonal IUDs Effective In Emergency Contraception?

Lead author of the study David Turok, M.D, M.P.H and an associate professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at U of U Health said,After using morning-after pills, the pregnancy risk was 2 percent and the risk of pregnancy with copper IUDs was 0.1 percent. The risk of pregnancy with hormonal IUDs was found to be 0.3 percent from this study and it was statistically not less effective than the copper IUD.In the US, all the approved hormonal IUDs contain a synthetic version of the hormone progesterone called levonorgestrel (LNG). For this study, Liletta IUD and Mirena, another type of hormonal IUD which has the same amount of LNG as Liletta was used.When given the choice between hormonal and copper IUDs, patients frequently choose the LNG IUD. Little or no research has been conducted on the use LNG IUD as an emergency contraceptive device. Hence, few medical providers have used LNG IUDs for this purpose.To address this issue, the researchers decided to test the effectiveness of LNG IUDs versus copper IUDs. For the study that lasted for three years, more than 700 participants who were seeking emergency contraception were recruited between the age of 18 and 35.In the previous five days, all the participants had unprotected intercourse at least once. Additionally they had regular menstrual cycle and knew the date of their last menstrual period. They also had a negative pregnancy test and did not want to get pregnant for at least a year. They were also interested in using an IUD.The participants in the study were assigned randomly to either receive an LNG or copper IUD. A month later, none of the 321 participants who were assigned to receive a copper IUD were pregnant and among the 317 participants who received LNG IUDs, pregnancy occurred in only participant.Co-author of the study, Lori Gawron, M.D, M.P.H an assistant professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at U of U Health said,The researchers said that the findings support providing IUDs to those who want one at any point in the menstrual cycle, regardless of recent unprotected intercourse. This gives women more opportunity for intervention than current medical recommendations.Turok said,Source: Medindia