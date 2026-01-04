Are Google’s AI Overviews Putting Users at Risk With Wrong Health Advice?

Experts warn that misleading health advice in Google’s AI summaries could cause patient harm and delay medical diagnosis.

Google AI Overviews put people at risk of harm with misleading health advice - (https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2026/jan/02/google-ai-overviews-risk-harm-misleading-health-information)

An investigation has raised serious concerns thatmay be exposing users to harmful and misleading health information, potentially putting lives at risk.offering what the company describes as quick, essential snapshots in response to user queries. However, the investigation found that some of these AI-generated summaries contained inaccurate or false medical information, particularly around sensitive health topics.According to the findings,Medical experts warned that such misinformation could lead people to dismiss or misinterpret genuine symptoms, potentially delaying diagnosis and treatment.Health specialists said the placement of these summaries at the very top of search results gives them an added sense of authority, increasing the likelihood that users may trust the information without clicking through to verified medical sources.Investigators noted that misleading health advice poses a greater risk than errors in other areas because people often turn to search engines during moments of anxiety or uncertainty.ignore warning signs, or delay consultations with healthcare professionals.The report adds to growing concerns about the use of generative AI in high-stakes areas such as healthcare, finance, and public safety, where incorrect information can have direct consequences.A Google spokesperson said that many of the examples highlighted in the investigation were based on incomplete screenshots. From what the company was able to review, the spokesperson said the AI Overviews linked to well-known and reputable sources and encouraged users to seek expert medical advice.Google has consistently maintained that AI Overviews are designed to be helpful and reliable, while also emphasizing that they are not intended to replace professional guidance.The findings follow earlier warnings about the reliability of AI-generated advice. In November last year, a separate study found thatSimilar concerns have also been raised about AI-generated summaries of news content, with critics arguing that nuance and accuracy are often lost.Digital policy experts say the latest investigation underscores theand greater transparency when AI systems are used to summarize complex or sensitive information.As AI-generated content becomes more deeply embedded in everyday online experiences, researchers and healthcare professionals are calling for tighter oversight to ensure that convenience does not come at the cost of public safety—particularly when it comes to health-related searches.Source-Medindia