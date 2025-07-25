Are Gene-Edited Mosquitoes the End of Malaria?

Gene-editing mosquitoes may be the future weapon to beat malaria.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Driving a protective allele of the mosquito FREP1 gene to combat malaria



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

A single FREP1 gene edit transforms mosquitoes into malaria-blockers!#malaria #genedrive #crispr #mosquitocontrol #medindia’

A single FREP1 gene edit transforms mosquitoes into malaria-blockers!#malaria #genedrive #crispr #mosquitocontrol #medindia’

Advertisement

The Power of Q224

Advertisement

No Fitness Fallout: Mosquitoes Stay Strong

Gene Drive in Action: Spreading the Cure

Future Flight Path: From Labs to the Wild