Are Forever Chemicals Hurting Black Babies` Hearts?

Prenatal Per - and Polyfluoroalkyl Substance Exposures and Longitudinal Blood Pressure Measurements in Children Aged 3 to 18 Years : Findings From a Racially and Ethnically Diverse US Birth Cohort
Go to source
Toxins in Tiny ToesPFAS are man-made chemicals used in things like nonstick pans, waterproof clothes, and fast-food wrappers. They don’t break down easily — that’s why they’re called “forever” chemicals. Most of us are exposed every day without knowing, and pregnant women unknowingly pass them to their babies. Once inside the body, these chemicals can stay for years and disrupt growth.
Pressure Rises with AgeThe study followed over 1,094 children for 12 years and found that those exposed to PFAS in the womb had higher blood pressure in their teenage years. Systolic and diastolic pressure — the top and bottom numbers — increased steadily from childhood to adolescence. These subtle changes may go unnoticed early but set the stage for heart problems later.
Boys & Black Babies, Who’s Most at Risk?The harmful effects were stronger in boys and children of Black mothers. In these groups, even a small increase in (PFAS) exposure led to a 6–8% rise in high blood pressure risk during adolescence. This isn't just about biology — it may reflect racial and economic inequalities in exposure to harmful products and food.
Food, Water & Cookware,Danger Zones EverywherePFAS enter our bodies through tap water, packaged food, beauty products, and even stain-resistant sofas. Kids growing up in low-income homes may have more contact with PFAS-filled items, like older toys or camping gear. Even before birth, a baby’s future can be shaped by what mom eats, drinks, or wears.
Protecting Little HeartsYou can’t avoid PFAS completely, but choosing PFAS-free cookware, filtering water, and reading labels can help. Still, real change needs stronger government rules and safer product regulations.
