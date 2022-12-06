About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Are Energy Deficient Male Runners at Fractures Risk?

by Colleen Fleiss on June 12, 2022 at 11:31 PM
Are Energy Deficient Male Runners at Fractures Risk?

Male runners, including recreational runners, who do not obtain adequate nutrition and caloric intake to optimize hormones, body composition, and bone health, may be at an increased risk for stress fractures.

Female athletes with undernutrition are at risk for low bone density and stress fractures, said Melanie S. Haines, M.D., of Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Mass. "However, it is unclear whether a similar process occurs in male athletes," she added.

Stress Fracture

Stress Fracture


Stress fractures are small fractures which often occur in the weight bearing bones of the lower leg and foot, mostly due to frequent repetition of an activity.
Advertisement


The researchers enrolled 15 male runners and 16 male non-athlete controls, aged 16-30 years. They assessed their bone density, body composition and blood hormone levels.

They found that bone density of the tibial cortex, or outer shell of bone of the lower leg, was lower in athletes than controls. This may increase the risk for stress fractures in male runners, which occur in this outer shell of bone.

Poor Bone Health in Male Runners

Lower weight and muscle mass and lower levels of hormone associated with fat mass (such as leptin and estrogen) were associated with lower bone strength in the lower leg.
Leg Injuries and Disorders

Leg Injuries and Disorders


Legs are easily prone to injuries while playing sports, running or falling. These injuries affect the entire leg or may be localized to the hip, knee, ankle or foot.
Advertisement

"We suspect that a subset of male runners may not be fueling their bodies with enough nutrition and calories for their high level of physical activity. The undernutrition that results negatively affects hormones and bone. Getting enough calcium and vitamin D is not enough to overcome other macronutrient and micronutrient deficiencies," Haines notes.

Hormones are essential for bone health and strength. Abnormal hormone levels can contribute to low bone density and increased fracture risk.

Source: Eurekalert
Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes


Athletes can be physically fit by consuming a well balanced nutritious diet, which keeps them mentally alert not only during and after the sports events but all around the year. Here are some simple and essential diet and nutrition tips for athletes.
Advertisement

Quiz on Fractures

Quiz on Fractures


A fracture, or a broken bone, is a common consequence of falls and motor vehicle accidents. The following quiz will help you to have a better understanding of the different types, causes and treatments of fractures. Take this quiz to find out how much you already know about fractures.
Advertisement
