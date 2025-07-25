Are Endurance Athletes at Higher Arrhythmia Risk: Deep Concern

Healthy athletes with chest pain/dizziness during exercise? Get medical attention to prevent serious heart issues.

The VENTOUX Study: Unfolding the Heart Risks in Athletes

almost half of the athletes (47.2%) showed signs of scarring on the left ventricle of the heart; and

about 3% of the athletes had sustained, potentially dangerous fast heart rate originating in the lower chambers of the heart, while 19% experienced shorter bursts of rapid heartbeats.

Symptoms to be Concerned for Medical Attention

The study enrolled 106 athletes from sporting organizations in the U.K.

The athletes self-reported their training history, and those with pre-existing heart conditions were excluded.

Upon entry into the study, participants underwent clinical assessments, imaging and had a loop recorder implanted. The loop recorder monitored for ventricular arrhythmia for two years.

A comparative group of age-matched, male, non-athletes was enrolled to undergo the same imaging.

Each participant was asked to continue with their normal daily activities and sporting habits.

The study was funded by the British Heart Foundation, the National Institute for Health and Care Research, Leeds Biomedical Research Centre and Leeds Clinical Research Facility.

