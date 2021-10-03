Are Digital Books Effective for For Children’s Story Comprehension?

Findings showed that when the print and digital versions of a book are the same and only differ in the voice-over or highlighted print, print outperforms digital.Further, if the digital device itself or the digital enhancements are not aligned with the story content, it interferes with children's story comprehension.However, when digital enhancements are designed to increase children's ability to make sense of the narrative, digital books outweigh the device's negative effects and outperform print books on story comprehension. For example, prompting children's background knowledge to understand the story or providing additional explanations of story events.said Kucirkova.Many commercially published digital books don't include storytelling techniques that adults provide during book sharing.said Kucirkova.Bus explained that children from disadvantaged socioeconomic backgrounds were more likely to be distracted from story content on digital books by their interactive features and when reading thedevices themselves. These children experience the most difficulty comprehending digital picture books.The authors suggest that if digital books use a dictionary that defines infrequently used words and expressions, they may be more effective than print books to enhance children's vocabulary. But at the same time, digital dictionary features negatively affect children's ability to understand the story, as they get distracted when paying attention to word meanings.Source: Medindia