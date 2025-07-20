Are Current Preeclampsia Risk Guidelines Effective or Overestimating Risk?

82% of high-risk PE patients got aspirin advice, but recommendations for moderate-risk patients were far less frequent.

USPSTF Preeclampsia Risk Factors



‘New insights for #MaternalHealth! #USPSTF guidelines revealed 89% of participants had moderate or high risk for #preeclampsia (PE). #PreeclampsiaAwareness #PregnancyHealth’

Advertisement

Stratifying Preeclampsia Risk: High, Moderate, and Low Categories Defined

0% for those identified as low risk

5% for those at moderate risk

5% for those at high risk

Research Spotlight: Evaluating the Effectiveness of Guidelines to Predict the Risk of Preeclampsia - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2836551)

Experts explain thatand remains one of the most challenging complications to predict. Although research in recent years has shed light on the underlying mechanisms of PE, forecasting its occurrence is difficult because it’s a complex condition with multiple contributing factors and varied clinical presentations. ( )To improve prediction, theanalyzed numerous studies to identify key risk factors linked to PE. These factors were intended to help clinicians assess which patients might be at higher risk. However, these risk markers were originally derived from separate studies and have never been collectively tested within a single, large, and diverse population to determine how accurately they stratify risk.We aimed to assess how well these guidelines help physicians identify patients at risk of PE and if those patients who were identified as being at-risk patients were directed to take aspirin as a preventative measure.With the vast majority of the population being labeled as “at risk,” it is unclear if the USPSTF guidelines are serving their intended use of helping clinicians identify patients at most need of additional care.Furthermore, we found that onlysuggesting a gap still exists between risk identification and connection to preventative care.How well do the risk assessment guidelines for preeclampsia that were developed by the USPTF work in identifying those at increased risk of preeclampsia?Subsequently, how many of those individuals identified at increased risk are receiving a prescription of aspirin prophylaxis, as recommended by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Society of Maternal-Fetal Medicine?We approached and enrolled 5,600+ individuals with singleton pregnancies who met the inclusion criteria for the study at 11 different centers in geographically diverse area of the United States.For the purposes of the study, we defined individuals as being in the high-risk category if they had at least one high risk factor (as identified by the USPTF). Individuals were defined as being in the moderate risk category if they had at least one of the moderate risk factors, but no high-risk factors. Participants were defined as being in the low-risk category if they had no moderate or high-risk factors.Using the USPTF screening guidelines, we found that 18% of participants were in the high-risk category, 71% of participants were in the moderate risk category and 11% were in the low-risk category.These categories were therefore labeling 89% of the population as at moderate or high risk for PE.With the majority of the population being labeled as risk, it is unclear if the USPSTF guidelines are serving their intended use of assisting clinicians in stratifying preeclampsia risk.The actual rates of PE for each of the three categories were as follows:Only aboutIf the intended utility of the guidelines is to facilitate the focus of clinical attention and limited clinical resources on those at greatest risk of preeclampsia, identifying the majority of the population as “at risk” does not meet this end.The risk factors for PE, and probably other conditions, should be simultaneously evaluated in a single population, not just compiled from the results of separate and individual studies, to ensure that they provide clinically actionable information that can assist with patient risk stratification and the alignment of clinical resources.Source-Eurekalert