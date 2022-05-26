About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Are Body Weight and Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Interlinked?

by R. Kalpana Rani on May 26, 2022 at 11:32 AM
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and body weight are thought to be interlinked, based on the recent study in Royal Liverpool University Hospital.

Body weight influences the possibility of developing polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). The relationship between obesity and PCOS was evident from the recent research presented during the 24th European Congress of Endocrinology in Milan, Italy. They identified that obesity during childhood and teenage years are especially important for the development of PCOS.

What Causes Infertility in PCOS Patients?

High levels of anti-Müllerian hormone causes problems with ovulation and fertility in patients with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).
What is PCOS?

PCOS is a common condition among women and mostly, it goes undiagnosed. A 2016 study has showed that up to 10% of women are affected with PCOS. It affects the mechanism of how women's ovaries work and result in irregular periods, high levels of male hormones, and enlarged ovaries with fluid-filled sacs surrounding the eggs.

Impact of Body Weight on PCOS

PCOS can lead to diabetes, infertility, poorer quality of life, and pregnancy complications. This study wants to know if obesity had an impact on the development of PCOS. Dr. Laurence Dobbie and Professor Daniel Cuthberson at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital, along with with colleagues from the University of Liverpool, investigated if obesity and diabetes markers contribute to PCOS development. The study included a genetic analysis, termed Mendelian randomization, of over 110,000 people. They also pooled data from 63 other studies, via meta-analysis, to assess how overweight and obesity affect the chance of developing PCOS.
Obese Women With PCOS Have Higher Type 2 Diabetes Risk

Researchers highlight the importance of weight control in PCOS affected women.
Study Findings

The study highlighted that BMI, body fat levels, and markers indicative of diabetes are vital in PCOS development. They also showed that girls who were overweight and gone to have a normal adult body weight are still more likely to develop PCOS. The team also reported that obesity and overweight during adolescence are particularly important in the development of this condition.

Source: Medindia

PCOS is Linked to Higher Risk of Mental Health Problems in Offspring

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) in mothers is linked to various psychiatric and neurodevelopmental disorders in offsprings, according to a new research study.
