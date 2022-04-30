About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Are All Dietary Fibers Equal?

by Hannah Joy on April 30, 2022 at 5:57 PM
Font : A-A+

Are All Dietary Fibers Equal?

No, not all dietary fibers are equal, as the health benefits vary depending on the specific type of fiber and the dose consumed, reveal researchers and the report was published in the journal Cell Host & Microbe.

"Our results demonstrate that the physiological, microbial, and molecular effects of individual fibers differ substantially," says senior study author Michael Snyder (@SnyderShot), a geneticist at Stanford School of Medicine. "Further, our results demonstrate the tantalizing prospect of using targeted fibers, mediated by the microbiome, to drive health and systems biology in a predictable, personalized direction."

Benefits of Dietary Fibre
Benefits of Dietary Fibre
 Eating 5 servings of fruits and vegetables a day takes care of the fiber your system needs to a large extent.
Read More
Advertisement


What are Dietary Fibers?

High-fiber diets reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke, and cardiovascular disease. They act by lowering cholesterol and promoting a healthier lipid profile for people eating a Westernized diet.

Dietary fibers are carbohydrates that are selectively metabolized by gut microbes but are otherwise indigestible by humans. Understanding how they affect the microbiome and in turn, human biochemistry and physiology is critical for effectively using dietary fiber supplementation to improve human health.
Dietary Fiber-rich Cocoa Products Improve Bowel Function
Dietary Fiber-rich Cocoa Products Improve Bowel Function
 A recent Spanish study attempts to analyze the effect of including dietary fiber-rich cocoa products on bowel habits in healthy subjects.
Read More
Advertisement

Chemically, fibers are diverse in length, branching, solubility, charge, and other properties. "They are usually studied as complex mixtures from their plant source," Snyder says. "There is a need for determining the unadulterated effects of individual fibers on the microbiome and for establishing associated health biomarkers, ideally by testing different fibers on the same individuals."

Physiological Effects of Dietary Supplementation

To address this need, Snyder and his colleagues set out to understand how purified individual fiber components affect the same group of participants. Specifically, they investigated the physiological effects of dietary supplementation with two common and structurally distinct soluble fibers: arabinoxylan (AX), which is common in whole grains, and long-chain inulin (LCI), which is found in onions, chicory root, and Jerusalem artichokes.

The researchers used stool metagenomics, plasma proteomics, metabolomics, lipidomics, and analyzed serum cytokines and clinical values in 18 participants. "Fiber is associated with improved metabolic and cardiovascular health, but understanding the effects of individual fibers on microbial and metabolomic response has not been studied using a multiomics dataset," Snyder says.

The participants consumed 10 grams of fiber per day during the first week, 20 grams per day during the second week, and 30 grams per day during the third week. The results revealed fiber- and often dose-dependent microbial and systemic responses.

On average, AX consumption was associated with a significant reduction in low-density lipoprotein (LDL), known as the bad cholesterol, and an increase in bile acids, which may be contributing to the cholesterol reduction. Yet individual responses varied, and some participants saw little to no change in cholesterol levels.

"Several high-fiber foods have cholesterol-reducing effects, and our study suggests that these reductions may be driven by individual constituents of the mix of fibers in unrefined plant foods," Snyder says.

Too Much Fiber can be Harmful

Meanwhile, LCI was associated with a modest decrease in inflammation markers and an increase in the abundance of Bifidobacterium—a generally beneficial type of gut microbe known to produce healthy short-chain fatty acids. But at the highest dose, there was an increase in inflammation and levels of a liver enzyme called alanine aminotransferase, suggesting that too much of this fiber may be harmful. Again, these potentially negative responses were variable across the participants.

Two limitations of the study were its short duration and the small number of participants. But according to the authors, the study provides insights into mechanisms behind fiber-induced cholesterol reduction, reveals the deleterious effects of high inulin consumption, and highlights the association of individual, purified fibers with the microbiome.

"Overall, our findings show that the benefits of fiber are dependent on fiber type, dose, and participant—a landscape of factors resulting from interactions between fiber, the gut microbiome, and host," Snyder says. "These results have important implications in personalized response and interventions."



Source: Eurekalert
Eat More Dietary Fiber to Reduce Inflammation!
Eat More Dietary Fiber to Reduce Inflammation!
Cereal fiber is associated with a lower risk of inflammation and cardiovascular disease.
Read More
Advertisement

Can Dietary Fiber Reduce Toxins in Urine?
Can Dietary Fiber Reduce Toxins in Urine?
 Dietary fiber or fiber rich diet helps reduce uremic stones in people with chronic kidney disease. Keep your kidneys healthy by taking fiber enriched-diet and get rid of menacing toxins from your body.
Read More
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Women's Eye Health and Safety Month — April 2022
Women's Eye Health and Safety Month — April 2022
World Immunization Week 2022 —
World Immunization Week 2022 —
Learn What Your Tongue Says About Your General Health
Learn What Your Tongue Says About Your General Health
View all
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Most Popular on Medindia

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Accident and Trauma Care Diaphragmatic Hernia Color Blindness Calculator Drug Interaction Checker Vent Forte (Theophylline) Hearing Loss Calculator How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Post-Nasal Drip Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR