About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Are Aging Doctors More Prone to Cognitive Decline?

by Adeline Dorcas on August 18, 2022 at 9:51 PM
Font : A-A+

Are Aging Doctors More Prone to Cognitive Decline?

Age is the greatest risk factor for cognitive decline. So, watch out, even your experienced doctor may be at risk of having cognitive impairment.

Older physicians benefit from their many years of experience and the skills they have developed over decades of practice. At the same time, they may be at risk of cognitive decline, raising concerns about job performance deficits.

Simply Looking at the Way You Walk may Help Predict Cognitive Decline

Simply Looking at the Way You Walk may Help Predict Cognitive Decline


Gait disorders and slowed walking speeds may be useful indicators of future cognitive decline, reveals a new study.
Advertisement


Identifying Aging Doctors with Cognitive Decline

That's according to Sharona Hoffman, the Edgar A. Hahn Professor of Law and co-director of the Law-Medicine Center, who said that state medical boards have a role to play in identifying clinicians with cognitive decline.

In an article "Physicians and Cognitive Decline: A Challenge for State Medical Boards," published in Journal of Medical Regulation, she discusses what state medical boards currently do in this regard and analyzes whether they should do more. It also discusses relevant legal constraints and ethical obligations.
Inflammatory Factors may Offer Protection in Alzheimer

Inflammatory Factors may Offer Protection in Alzheimer's Disease


Elevated levels of two chemical mediators of inflammation, known as cytokines, are found to be associated with slower cognitive decline in aging adults.
Advertisement

The article ultimately concludes that state medical boards would be wise to adopt late career screening programs that are carefully designed to balance the interest of clinicians and patient safety.

"Such programs could be implemented only after experts determine which preliminary tests and more comprehensive follow-up tests can best identify job-related cognitive impairment and at what age the testing program should commence," she wrote.

"Any testing program would have to include due process protections, efforts to provide reasonable accommodations to facilitate job performance, and a public relations campaign to build support among clinicians and professional organizations."

Although the article focuses on state medical boards, its analysis and recommendation are relevant to all state licensing boards that oversee health care providers.

Source: Eurekalert
Shielding Your Cognitive Health May Prevent Risk Of Fractures

Shielding Your Cognitive Health May Prevent Risk Of Fractures


Cognitive decline has been associated with increased fracture risk in women over five years compared to men.
Advertisement

Mini-Mental Scale (Cognitive Function Test)

Mini-Mental Scale (Cognitive Function Test)


The MMSE (Mini-Mental State Examination) is a standardized screening test that is used for easy and fast assessment of the various aspects of cognition in a person.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Test Your Knowledge on Liver Transplantation
Test Your Knowledge on Liver Transplantation
Organ Donation Week 2022 - 'Take the Pledge to Save Lives'
Organ Donation Week 2022 - 'Take the Pledge to Save Lives'
Test your Knowledge on Heart Transplantation
Test your Knowledge on Heart Transplantation
View all
Recommended Reading
Ageing and Sleep Ageing and Sleep
Neck CrackingNeck Cracking
Telomere Shortening And AgeingTelomere Shortening And Ageing
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Ageing and Sleep Telomere Shortening And Ageing Neck Cracking 

Most Popular on Medindia

A-Z Drug Brands in India Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Sanatogen Hearing Loss Calculator Vent Forte (Theophylline) Iron Intake Calculator Post-Nasal Drip Diaphragmatic Hernia Drug Side Effects Calculator Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close