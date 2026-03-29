Are Addiction Risks Written in the Brain’s Reward System?

A study of 2.2 million people links addiction risk to impulse control and brain pathways beyond any one substance.

Researchers Analyze the Shared Genetics of Addiction

Two Key Genetic Patterns May Drive Addiction Risk

How Shared Biology Is Reshaping Addiction Science

Genetic Clues May Help Shape Future Addiction Therapies

Multivariate genetic analyses of 2.2 million individuals reveal broad and substance-specific pathways of addiction risk - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s44220-026-00608-6)

A large share of the—such as how people respond to rewards, control impulses, and make decisions about consequences—rather than from genes tied to one specific drug or addiction alone. ( )In a Rutgers Health-led study, researchers examined how genetics may contribute to vulnerability across alcohol, tobacco, cannabis, and opioid use disorders. Led by Holly Poore, a faculty instructor of psychiatry at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, the team analyzed genetic information drawn from previously published genome-wide association studies involving more than 2.2 million people.According to the study published inmembers of the team found genetic risk operates along two main pathways:A broad “behavioral disinhibition” or externalizing pathway, which involves brain systems for reward processing, self-control and risk-taking.Externalizing refers to a heritable pattern of behaviors characterized by difficulty regulating impulses and actions such asThis pathway cuts across many forms of addiction and related behavioral outcomes.Substance-specific pathways that are more narrowly tied to particular drugs (for example, genes involved in alcohol metabolism or nicotine receptors).“Most of the genetic predisposition to substance use disorders isn’t about how bodies respond to drugs; it’s about how brains are wired,” said Danielle Dick, director of the Rutgers Addiction Research Center within the Rutgers Brain Health Institute and senior author of the study.“Specifically, risk is mostly related to genes that broadly impact how our brains process rewards and regulate behavior.”Dick added, “Those same genes show up across many outcomes – things like ADHD, conduct problems and other risky behaviors – and then layered on top of that are genes that are more specific to each substance. What this paper does, for the first time, is tease apart those pathways at the genomic level.”Using advanced genomic methods, the researchers analyzed– together with related externalizing traits such as ADHD, risk-taking and initiation of substance use. This approach allowed them to identify hundreds of genetic variants associated with a broad externalizing liability as well as genes that were more specific to particular substances.The researchers found thatMany of the genes linked to the broad liability were involved in brain signaling, reward processing and neural plasticity, while substance-specific genes mapped onto pathways such as alcohol metabolism or nicotinic acetylcholine receptors implicated in tobacco use.“Traditionally, gene-finding efforts have focused on one disorder at a time,” said Poore, noting how one genome-wide association study is for alcohol, another for tobacco, etc.“But substance use disorders almost never occur in isolation, and decades of twin and family studies have shown that they share a lot of their genetic roots with each other and with other externalizing conditions. By modeling that shared genetic architecture directly, we were able to discover more about both the broad and specific biological pathways that contribute to addiction.”The researchers also used these genomic discoveries to build polygenic scores, summary measures that combine thousands of genetic variants into a single index of genetic liability.Broad externalizing polygenic scores were especially powerful in predicting risk for multiple substance use disorders, while substance-specific scores provided more precise information about vulnerability to specific drugs, such as alcohol or nicotine.“From a translational perspective, we can start to think about genetic risk on two levels,” Dick said. “A broader metric can tell us who is generally more vulnerable to addiction and other externalizing problems, while more specific scores can help us understand who is at higher risk for problems with different substances.That doesn’t mean genes determine someone’s destiny, but they can help us identify who might benefit most from targeted prevention or earlier intervention. Genetic risk scores may also help us develop more individualized treatments and recovery plans.”In addition to mapping genetic risk pathways, the researchers conducted network and drug-target analyses that pointed to potential biological systems and medications that could be leveraged or repurposed for treatment.Many of the genes identified for the broad externalizing pathway overlapped with those implicated in other psychiatric and substance-related disorders, underscoring the shared biology across conditions.The authors said their analyses were limited to individuals of European ancestry, reflecting the current availability of large-scale genetic datasets, and emphasize the urgent need for more diverse genomic research to ensure findings are relevant and equitable across populations.“Addiction is incredibly complex, and this study shows just how important it is to look beyond any single substance or single gene,” Poore said. “By understanding the common genetic roots that link substance use disorders with other forms of behavioral disinhibition – as well as the pathways that are specific to alcohol, nicotine, cannabis or opioids – we can build a more complete picture of vulnerability and ultimately support better prevention, intervention and treatment strategies.”Source-Eurekalert