medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Apraxia: New Developments Into The Speech Disorder Found

by Rishika Gupta on  February 28, 2019 at 11:38 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Apraxia is severe speech problem found in children, and In this, they don't learn to speak clearly and combine sounds properly, the timing and sequencing of their words is also affected.
Apraxia: New Developments Into The Speech Disorder Found
Apraxia: New Developments Into The Speech Disorder Found

The integrity of the brain speech pathway responsible task such as speaking was found to be affected in these individuals, finds a new study.

An international study led by the Murdoch Children's Research Institute has made a breakthrough in identifying a potential cause of the most severe child speech impediment - apraxia.

One in 1000 children has apraxia, but understating the origins of this debilitating speech disorder has until now remained elusive.

A team of researchers, led by MCRI speech pathologist Prof Angela Morgan, has identified anomalies in a critical speech pathway of the brain connected to speech.

Prof Morgan said a better understanding could help neuroscientists and speech pathologists look to developing more targeted treatments for children.

The research paper, 'Dorsal language stream anomalies in an inherited speech disorder' is published in the latest issue of the international journal, Brain.

Prof Morgan, who is also Professor of Speech Pathology at the University of Melbourne, said children with apraxia fail to learn to speak clearly and combine sounds properly, the timing and sequencing of their words is also affected.

"People struggle to understand what they say, which has major negative long-term effects on their ability to form social relationships, self-esteem, academic achievements and quality of life," Prof Morgan said.

Prof Morgan said the research team was able to identify irregularities in a core brain pathway in apraxia sufferers. "Normal MRI scans found no anomalies, but we used a very sophisticated scan, that enables Brain Tractography analysis, which measures the integrity of brain pathways," Prof Morgan said.

"We looked at the brains of seven families members with apraxia and found there were core differences in a key brain tract for speech - the dorsal language stream."

Dr. Morgan said this newly discovered variance in that brain pathway appeared to be critical to how people listen and then produce speech.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Recommended Reading

New Computer System Shows Hope In Children With Speech Disorder

Assessing children's speech is particularly challenging because of high levels of variation even among typically developing children.

Using Sign Language may be Helpful for Kids With Speech Disorder

Very little is scientifically proven when it comes to 'best practices' but there is a growing body of literature that is helping to guide treatment.

Speech Disorder Apraxia May Damage Nerves in Brain

A problem with speech programming - directing the muscles and structures that move - is apraxia and is sometimes misdiagnosed as Alzheimer's disease.

Learning About Human Speech Disorders from a Bird's Song

Can the song of a small bird provide valuable insights into human stuttering and speech-related disorders and conditions, including autism and stroke? New research by UCLA life scientists

Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia

Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia or Landau –Kleffner Syndrome (LKS) is a rare childhood disorder in which children have language and behavioral problems.

Dysarthria

Dysarthria is a condition characterized by speech difficulty due to poor or weak speech muscle control.

Guidelines on Stuttering

Guidelines on stuttering on the things to do and things to avoid for people who stutter and for those who speak to the people who stutter.

Language Areas in The Brain

The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.

Loss of Taste

Symptom of loss of taste usually occurs in combination with loss of smell and can be complete loss or partial loss of taste. It can also be temporary or permanent, though the latter is very rare.

Stuttering

Stuttering, stammering or disfluency is a speech disorder that can hamper communication and affect a person’s quality of life. Its impact can be treated effectively by stuttering therapy.

Voice Disorders

Voice is an effective way of communication in human beings, ranging from getting across one’s point of view to powerfully commanding an army.

More News on:

Stuttering Voice Disorders Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia Language Areas in The Brain Loss of Taste Dysarthria Guidelines on Stuttering 

What's New on Medindia

Oppositional Defiant Disorder (ODD)

Brachytherapy for Prostate Cancer

Juices for Detoxification and Wellbeing
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive