medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

Approach to Improve Immunotherapy for Cancer

by Ramya Rachamanti on  February 21, 2019 at 4:47 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study on laboratory mice found that Dasatinib, an FDA-approved drug to treat certain types of leukemia, increases responses to a form of immunotherapy that is used against a wide range of other cancers.
Approach to Improve Immunotherapy for Cancer
Approach to Improve Immunotherapy for Cancer

"If our findings are confirmed in clinical trials, it means that by combining both types of drugs, we may be able to better shrink or even eliminate tumors in bladder, breast, colon, melanoma and sarcoma cancers," said corresponding author Dan Theodorescu, MD, PhD, director of Cedars-Sinai Cancer. The study was published in Science Advances.

Immunotherapies are designed to help patients' own immune systems fight various cancers. The study focused on one class of immunotherapy called checkpoint inhibitors, which involve a protein called PD-1. This protein acts as an off switch to keep immune cells known as T-cells from attacking normal cells in the body when they come in contact with another similarly named protein, PD-L1. Normal cells have PD-L1, which tells the T-cells not to attack them.

Cancer cells, however, have especially large amounts of PD-L1, which serves to deceive T-cells into thinking the cancer cells are normal.

This deception by the cancer cells allows them to dodge the immune system and to invade and flourish. Anti-PD-1 therapies disrupt the cancer cells' signals, allowing the T-cells to attack cancer.

"While many patients show durable responses to anti-PD-1 therapies, a significant number remain unresponsive or have recurrences, highlighting an urgent need to better understand and improve these therapies," Theodorescu said.

To attack this problem, the researchers searched for genes in mouse cancer cells that potentially could be inhibited--in conjunction with anti-PD-1 therapies--and make these therapies more effective.

They identified a gene called DDR2 as the best candidate. DDR2 helps tumors invade healthy tissue by coaxing cancer cells to spread and grow. The researchers found that by depleting DDR2 with the drug dasatinib, they were able to increase the sensitivity of the cancer cells to anti-PD-1 therapy by combining the two, which is significantly more effective than using each drug on its own, Theodorescu said.

"Novel, next-generation immunotherapy approaches for cancer highlight the importance of laboratory discoveries such as these," said Robert Figlin, MD, professor of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences and director of the Division of Hematology Oncology. "They can be tested rapidly in the clinic, across multiple disease types, to offer patients results that immunotherapy by itself may not be able to optimally accomplish."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Recommended Reading

Cancer Immunotherapy

Cancer immunotherapy is a new advancement in cancer treatment that uses certain components of a person''s immune system to fight against cancer cells.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Dealing with Pollen Allergy

The plants around you that give you sniffles in your nose at specific time of the year are the source of allergy causing pollens.

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Immunisation Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Dealing with Pollen Allergy Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant 

What's New on Medindia

Computer Vision Syndrome

Vegan Way to Lose Weight and Reverse Disease

Green Blood Therapy
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive