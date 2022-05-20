App For Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Digital Platform for Inflammatory Bowel Disease

This telenutrition tool is a pioneering initiative undertaken by the ICMR's Centre for Advanced Research & Excellence (CARE) in Intestinal Diseases with Dr. Vineet Ahuja, Professor in Gastroenterology, AIIMS, New Delhi as principal investigator to transform India's intestinal disease research and clinical practices.The ICMR had commissioned, in 2019, a multidisciplinary CARE in intestinal diseases project with a team of researchers from various fields, including gastroenterologists, dieticians, and app developers, to develop a culturally, educationally, and linguistically relevant digital health platform. The IBD NutriCare App is available in eight Indian languages like Hindi, English, Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati, Tamil, Malayalam, and Bengali, covering major geographical regions across India.According to the Intestinal Disease Burden research paper published in 2017, the estimated disease burden in 2010 for India was 1.4 million patients with IBD, as compared to 1.6 million in the US, which is the highest in the world. The data depicts that the burden of IBD has had an upward trajectory in recent years, with disease rates paralleling the West.IBD is characterized by non-infectious chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract and primarily includes Crohn's disease, which can affect any segment of the gastrointestinal tract from the mouth to the anus, ulcerative colitis, limited to the colonic mucosa, and indeterminate colitis.This smartphone app provides real-time data which alerts the nutritionist or dietician regarding adherence issues, erroneous entries, and incorrect information, thus helping timely dietary interventions and formulating individualized diet plans.Source: IANS