App For Inflammatory Bowel Disease

by Colleen Fleiss on May 20, 2022 at 10:59 PM
App For Inflammatory Bowel Disease

'IBD NutriCare App', the new app for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) patients has been launched.

This Android and iOS-based digital health platform in the form of a smartphone application is developed and validated for real-time tracking of dietary details and recording the data on a large scale for patients with IBD, said the ICMR.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Inflammatory bowel disease involves chronic inflammation of the colon and small intestine. Symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal pain and weight loss.
It will provide a personalized patient response to a database on their demographics, medications, daily dietary intake, clinical symptoms, and disease course, and record diet variables based on nearly 650 Indian food recipes.

Digital Platform for Inflammatory Bowel Disease

This telenutrition tool is a pioneering initiative undertaken by the ICMR's Centre for Advanced Research & Excellence (CARE) in Intestinal Diseases with Dr. Vineet Ahuja, Professor in Gastroenterology, AIIMS, New Delhi as principal investigator to transform India's intestinal disease research and clinical practices.
Antibiotics Associated With Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Antibiotics Associated With Inflammatory Bowel Disease

In older people, antibiotics are linked to inflammatory bowel disease development. Findings could explain some of the growth in Crohn's and ulcerative colitis.
The ICMR had commissioned, in 2019, a multidisciplinary CARE in intestinal diseases project with a team of researchers from various fields, including gastroenterologists, dieticians, and app developers, to develop a culturally, educationally, and linguistically relevant digital health platform. The IBD NutriCare App is available in eight Indian languages like Hindi, English, Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati, Tamil, Malayalam, and Bengali, covering major geographical regions across India.

According to the Intestinal Disease Burden research paper published in 2017, the estimated disease burden in 2010 for India was 1.4 million patients with IBD, as compared to 1.6 million in the US, which is the highest in the world. The data depicts that the burden of IBD has had an upward trajectory in recent years, with disease rates paralleling the West.

IBD is characterized by non-infectious chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract and primarily includes Crohn's disease, which can affect any segment of the gastrointestinal tract from the mouth to the anus, ulcerative colitis, limited to the colonic mucosa, and indeterminate colitis.

This smartphone app provides real-time data which alerts the nutritionist or dietician regarding adherence issues, erroneous entries, and incorrect information, thus helping timely dietary interventions and formulating individualized diet plans.

Source: IANS
Green Synthesis to Provide Drug for Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Green Synthesis to Provide Drug for Inflammatory Bowel Disease

New green synthesis technique aims to provide an inexpensive, large-scale, and environment-friendly supply of the target drug for inflammatory bowel disease.
The Splendid Stomach - Animation

The Splendid Stomach - Animation

Stomach is the organ where food is mixed, stored and partially digested.
