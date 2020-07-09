by Samhita Vitta on  September 7, 2020 at 3:38 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Anxiety Linked to Medical Care Avoidance During the Pandemic
Strong link between mental health symptoms and medical care avoidance during the COVID-19 pandemic has been identified by a new study.

The study is published online in the Journal of General Internal Medicine

U.S. Census Bureau collected data on the social and economical impacts of COVID-19 from a sample of about 73,000 adults.


The researchers found that adults who experienced four common symptoms of anxiety and depression have upwards of two times greater risk of delaying medical care or not receiving needed non-coronavirus medical care amidst the pandemic.

Delays in medical care can have significant adverse short- and long-term health outcomes, depending on the condition. "We need to increase access to telehealth, and in the U.S., health insurance policies must be expanded to cover telehealth services that address non-emergency medical concerns,"says Kyle T.Ganson, the lead author of the study.

The study found that in the four weeks before participating in the survey in June, 41% of the sample delayed medical care. Also, nearly one-third of the Americans surveyed did not receive necessary non-coronavirus medical care.

Symptoms of anxiety and depression were overwhelmingly common among the sample.

Before the survey, 65% reported being nervous, anxious or on edge, 56% reported not being able to stop or control worrying, 53% reported having little interest or pleasure in doing things, and 52% reported feeling down, depressed, or hopeless.

The increase in symptoms of anxiety and depression can be addressed through telepsychiatry and telemental health services.

Health professionals also need to take steps to help their patients work through symptoms of anxiety and depression.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Role of Unconventional T Cells in Severe COVID-19 Patients
Changes in unconventional T cells can predict the disease outcome in severe COVID-19 patients. These changes can be observed by monitoring the activity of these cells in the blood of patients.
READ MORE
How to Deal With Dengue During the COVID-19 Pandemic?
The overlapping symptoms of dengue and COVID-19 infection makes it difficult to distinguish between the two. Besides, a lack of a vaccine or specific antiviral treatment for both diseases makes dengue a double whammy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
READ MORE
Coronavirus Facts from Autopsy Reports of COVID-19 Patients
Autopsies onCOVID-19 patients reveals a lot of information on the virus. There have been no reports of COVID-19 transmission between a corpse and a pathologist.
READ MORE
How Has COVID-19 Impacted Use of Telehealth Visits?
Older adults are increasingly comfortable with telehealth, especially in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Telehealth is an effective means for older adults to access health care from the safety of their own homes.
READ MORE
Agoraphobia
Agoraphobia is an anxiety disorder characterised by the patient avoiding spaces, crowds, or situations
READ MORE
Anxiety Disorder
Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone can develop this disorder. Genes may play a role.
READ MORE
Asperger´s Syndrome
Asperger’s Syndrome or (AS) is a neurological condition marked by delay in the development of motor skills, difficulty in social interactions, strange facial expressions, misplaced gestures and fixed routines. .
READ MORE
Bereavement
Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.
READ MORE
Hyperventilation
Hyperventilation occurs when a person breathes in excess to the body’s requirement.
READ MORE
Placebo Effects: Rare Insights
Placebo response is now generally well accepted. ‘Placebo response’ is the friend of the clinician and enemy of disease’.
READ MORE
Post Traumatic Stress Disorder
Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), is a mental condition triggered by a traumatic event. PTSD treatment includes pyschotherapy, behavior therapy and medications.
READ MORE
Tourette Syndrome
Tourette syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder wherein the affected person makes repetitive and stereotyped involuntary movements, or noises, called ‘tics’.
READ MORE
Xenophobia
Xenophobia can be studied from two different perspectives. First as a medical condition ‘phobia’ second as a cultural and social malaise. Xenophobia can manifest itself in several ways in a country.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

More News on:

Anxiety DisorderAgoraphobiaAsperger´s SyndromeStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineHyperventilationBereavementPost Traumatic Stress DisorderXenophobiaTourette SyndromePlacebo Effects: Rare Insights