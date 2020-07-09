Anxiety Linked to Medical Care Avoidance During the Pandemic

Strong link between mental health symptoms and medical care avoidance during the COVID-19 pandemic has been identified by a new study.



The study is published online in the Journal of General Internal Medicine

‘People with anxiety and depression symptoms are at a greater risk of delaying medical care during the COVID-19 pandemic. Telehealth services can be used to address non-emergency medical concerns’





Delays in medical care can have significant adverse short- and long-term health outcomes, depending on the condition. "We need to increase access to telehealth, and in the U.S., health insurance policies must be expanded to cover telehealth services that address non-emergency medical concerns,"says Kyle T.Ganson, the lead author of the study.



The study found that in the four weeks before participating in the survey in June, 41% of the sample delayed medical care. Also, nearly one-third of the Americans surveyed did not receive necessary non-coronavirus medical care.



Symptoms of anxiety and depression were overwhelmingly common among the sample.



Before the survey, 65% reported being nervous, anxious or on edge, 56% reported not being able to stop or control worrying, 53% reported having little interest or pleasure in doing things, and 52% reported feeling down, depressed, or hopeless.



The increase in symptoms of anxiety and depression can be addressed through telepsychiatry and telemental health services.



Health professionals also need to take steps to help their patients work through symptoms of anxiety and depression.







U.S. Census Bureau collected data on the social and economical impacts of COVID-19 from a sample of about 73,000 adults.