by Jeffil Obadiah on  May 6, 2020 at 6:41 PM Child Health News
Anxiety In Autistic Children Treated Wil Cognitive Therapy
Anxiety in school-aged children with autism spectrum disorder treated with autistic therapy and other psychosocial interventions.

The analysis included 24 studies: 22 of the studies used a cognitive behavioural therapy intervention, one used peer-mediated theatre therapy, and one examined the benefits of Thai traditional massage.

Overall, the interventions showed a statistically significant moderate to high effectiveness for treating anxiety compared with treatment-as-usual.


"These are exciting results as they actually show evidence that some of the things that can be done at home or at school to reduce anxiety in school-aged children actually work," said co-author Petra Lietz, Principal Research Fellow of the Australian Council for Educational Research.

Source: Eurekalert

