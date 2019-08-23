Anxiety, Depression May Lead to More Opioid Use After Surgery

New research from Michigan Medicinesays first author Daniel Larach, M.D., M.T.R., M.A., a resident at U-M at the time of the study and now assistant professor of clinical anesthesiology at the University of Southern California.He and the study team looked at data for more than 1,000 people undergoing an elective hysterectomy, thoracic surgery, or a total knee or hip replacement. Before their procedures, each patient provided demographic information and filled out several screening questionnaires. They were given scores measuring their degree of depression, anxiety, fatigue, sleep disturbance, physical function, as well as the severity of their overall and surgical site pain.The research team also measured how many pills were prescribed per patient. Each patient was then contacted one month following surgery to assess how many opioid pills they had consumed.says Larach.Other patient factors linked to increased opioid use included younger age, non-white race, no college degree, alcohol and tobacco use, and sleep disturbance.Chad Brummett, M.D., associate professor of anesthesiology and director of anesthesia clinical research and pain research, says people may be knowingly or unknowingly medicating for other conditions.he says. For example, patients with high anxiety around the time of surgery could be offered behavioral care or other non-opioid medications for anxiety and resulting pain.Brummett, senior author on the Annals of Surgery paper, also notes that this study found overprescription of opioids for all surgical procedures and a correlation between the prescription size and use.explains Brummett.Larach and Brummett note that right-sizing prescriptions through initiatives such as the Michigan Opioid Prescribing Engagement Network (OPEN), which provides recommendations for prescription amounts for various medical procedures, is a critical first step. But, they say, this step should be followed by more research into specific patient factors that can be addressed in other ways.Brummett says,Source: Eurekalert