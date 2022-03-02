Anxiety and Neuroticism Linked to the Ability to Experience ASMR

A study has found new sources that by combining high levels of neuroticism and anxiety with the ability to experience, a deeper soothing sensation called the Autonomic Sensitivity Meridian Response (ASMR) is triggered. Charlotte Eid and colleagues at Northumbria University, UK, present these findings in the open-access journal PLOS ONE.
During ASMR, a person experiences a tingling sensation beginning in the head and neck that may spread throughout the body. Not everyone experiences ASMR, and those who do have different triggers for it; for instance, receiving a massage or listening to quiet sounds, such as whispering. Recent years have seen the creation of numerous online videos featuring sounds and situations that may trigger ASMR, and many viewers report relaxing benefits.
Previous research has suggested that those with the ability to experience ASMR may have higher levels of neurological status. However, the exact relationship between ASMR and personality traits is not clear.
Statistical analysis of participants' responses found that people with ASMR experience had higher levels of neuroticism and trait anxiety, and also had higher levels of state anxiety before watching the video — however, this type of anxiety was reduced after watching the video, and those with ASMR experience benefited greatly from the video. After the video, non-experiencers did not undergo a reduction in state anxiety.
Further analysis suggested that the differences in neuroticism and anxiety between ASMR experiencers and non-experiencers accounted for the observed difference in the pre- and post-video change in anxiety statistically, highlighting the potential importance of these personality traits.
Overall, these findings suggest that ASMR experiencers may have greater levels of neuroticism and anxiety disorders than non-experiencers. They also suggest that ASMR could serve as an intervention for individuals with elevated levels of neuroticism and/or anxiety in general. But further research is needed to study limitations and to enhance better understanding.
The authors said "Our study found that watching an ASMR video reduced anxiety in those who experience ASMR tingles even when previously not familiar with the phenomenon. Personality characteristics which are linked with high anxiety were also associated with these benefits, therefore ASMR may be a suitable psychological intervention for anxious individuals in general."
Source: Medindia