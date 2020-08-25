by Samhita Vitta on  August 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Antivitamins may be Used as the New Antibiotics
Antivitamins have the potential to be used as antibiotics as they harm bacterial proteins without damaging human proteins, according to a new study.

Antibiotics are among the most important discoveries of modern medicine and have saved millions of lives since the discovery of penicillin almost 100 years ago.

Empowering Better Health

Many diseases caused by bacterial infections - such as pneumonia, meningitis or septicaemia - are successfully treated with antibiotics. However, bacteria can develop resistance to antibiotics which then leaves doctors struggling to find effective treatments.


Particularly problematic are pathogens which develop multi-drug resistance and are unaffected by most antibiotics. This leads to severe disease progression in affected patients, often with a fatal outcome.

Scientists all over the world are therefore engaged in the search for new antibiotics.

Researchers at the University of Göttingen and the Max Planck Institute for Biophysical Chemistry Göttingen have now described a promising new approach involving 'antivitamins' to develop new classes of antibiotics. The results were published in the journal Nature Chemical Biology.

Antivitamins are substances that inhibit the biological function of a genuine vitamin. Some antivitamins have a similar chemical structure to those of the actual vitamin whose action they block or restrict.

For this study, Professor Kai Tittmann's team from the Göttingen Center for Molecular Biosciences at the University of Göttingen worked together with Professor Bert de Groot's group from the Max Planck Institute for Biophysical Chemistry Göttingen and Professor Tadgh Begley from Texas A&M University (USA).

Together they investigated the mechanism of action at the atomic level of a naturally occurring antivitamin of vitamin B1.

Some bacteria are able to produce a toxic form of this vital vitamin B1 to kill competing bacteria.

This particular antivitamin has only a single atom in addition to the natural vitamin in a seemingly unimportant place and the exciting research question was why the action of the vitamin was still prevented or 'poisoned'.

Tittmann's team used high-resolution protein crystallography to investigate how the antivitamin inhibits an important protein from the central metabolism of bacteria.

The researchers found that the 'dance of the protons', which can normally be observed in functioning proteins, almost completely ceases to function and the protein no longer works.

"Just one extra atom in the antivitamin acts like a grain of sand in a complex gear system by blocking its finely tuned mechanics," explains Tittmann.

It is interesting to note that human proteins are able to cope relatively well with the antivitamin and continue working.

The chemist de Groot and his team used computer simulations to find out why this is so.

"The human proteins either do not bind to the antivitamin at all or in such a way that they are not 'poisoned'," says the Max Planck researcher.

The difference between the effects of the antivitamin on bacteria and on human proteins opens up the possibility of using it as an antibiotic in the future and thus creating new therapeutic alternatives.

The research project was funded by the German Research Foundation (DFG).



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Mass Spectrometer: New Test To Diagnose Dangerous Drug-Resistant Types of Bacterial Infections
Mass spectrometer in hospitals may help diagnose dangerous drug-resistant types of bacterial infections, reveals study.
READ MORE
Antibiotic Combination Therapy Can Help Overcome Drug-Resistant Bacterial Infections
Combining two antibiotics together can help to overcome deadly drug-resistant bacterial infections, reveals study.
READ MORE
Human Nose Yields New Antibiotic for Bacterial Infections
New bacteria from the human nose produces a new antibiotic compound 'lugdunin', for the treatment of MRSA infections.
READ MORE
Novel PET Tracing Agent Detects Bacterial Infections
6"-18F-fluoromaltotriose, new PET imaging agent offers a non-invasive method of detecting infection and can also help in monitoring antibiotic therapy
READ MORE
Antibiotics
Antibiotics are among the most used and abused medications. This article explains some general features about antibiotics.
READ MORE
Boils - Treatment by Drugs
Diabetes patients have reduced immunity, which makes them more susceptible to skin infections like boils. These can be easily treated using antibiotics.
READ MORE
Eye Infections
Eye infection is a common problem that often causes pain and discomfort to the eyes. Common symptoms of eye infection include pain, redness of eye or eyelids, eye discharge.
READ MORE
Interaction of Antibiotics with Dairy Products
Antibiotics like tetracyclines and fluoroquinolones used in the treatment of bacterial infections interact mainly with dairy products and lead to adverse side effects.
READ MORE
MRSA - The Super Bug
MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become life threatening.
READ MORE
Multiple Drug Allergy Syndrome
Multiple drug allergy syndrome or multiple drug hypersensitivity syndrome is a condition that causes allergy to two or more unrelated drugs.
READ MORE
Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections
Fighting infections the natural way and preventing them is always more effective than consuming medicines and antibiotics to treat them.
READ MORE
Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococci (VRE)
Enterococci are a group of gram-negative bacteria that mostly inhabit the human gut. At present there are very few antibiotics that are capable of treating enterococcal infections but research is being done on developing many more.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

More News on:

MRSA - The Super BugAntibioticsEye InfectionsNatural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial InfectionsVancomycin-Resistant Enterococci (VRE)Boils - Treatment by DrugsMultiple Drug Allergy SyndromeInteraction of Antibiotics with Dairy Products