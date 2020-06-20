by Colleen Fleiss on  June 20, 2020 at 2:11 AM Clinical Trials News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Antiviral Drug Umifenovir Secures Nod for Clinical Trial for COVID-19: CSIR
In Lucknow, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-constituent lab CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI) has been granted permission to carry out Phase III trial of antiviral drug Umifenovir for COVID-19

Announcing the commencement of trial, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said: "CSIR's constituent lab CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI) Lucknow, has received permission for carrying out Phase III randomised, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled trial of efficacy, safety and tolerability of antiviral drug Umifenovir."

Clinical trials will be carried out at King George's Medical University (KGMU), Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences and ERA's Lucknow Medical College and Hospital, Lucknow.


This drug has a good safety profile and acts by preventing entry of virus into human cells and also by priming the immune system, Ministry of Science and Technology said I'm a statement.

The Ministry said that it has developed the process technology for Umifenovir in record time and licensed the economical process technology for manufacturing and marketing the drug to M/s. Medizest Pharmaceuticals Private Ltd. Goa, who have already received test license from DCGI.

Professor Tapas Kundu, Director CSIR-CDRI, said that all the raw materials for the drug are indigenously available and if the clinical trial is successful, Umifenovir can be a safe, efficacious, affordable drug against COVID-19 and can be part of National Program against it.

Professor Kundu also added that this drug has the potential for prophylactic use.

Dr. Shekhar Mande, DG-CSIR highlighted that this clinical trial is an integral part of the CSIR strategy of repurposing drugs for Covid19 and complimented the team of scientists of CSIR-CDRI.

The clinical trial application was processed on high priority as per the DCGIs initiative against COVID-19. The next steps of the trial are being fast tracked to enable the availability of the drug to Indian patients as soon as possible.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
COVID-19 in India: 243 Million Adolescents Could be at Risk Due to Coronavirus
In India, 243 million adolescents could be at risk due to COVID-19, revealed study. Adolescents could be more susceptible to the negative effects of physical distancing during COVID-19.
READ MORE
First Case of Deadly Heart Rhythm by Chloroquine for COVID-19 Reported
Clinicians should carefully monitor patients treated with chloroquine therapy, particularly elderly women and others at higher risk for heart rhythm abnormalities.
READ MORE
India Is Conducting 3 Lakh COVID-19 Tests Per Day: Harsh Vardhan
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday launched the country's first mobile COVID testing lab, which has capability of testing for TB and HIV also.
READ MORE
Clinical Trials
Clinical trials are experiments that yield useful information to clinicians if a particular treatment is of any value to a patient.
READ MORE
Clinical Trials - Different Phases of the trial
Clinical trials serve as a vital component for improving the treatment of medical conditions as they lead to higher standards of patient care.
READ MORE
Clinical Trials - The Past and The Future
Many of the drugs that are used today have been discovered by chance or often by mere serendipity
READ MORE
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.
READ MORE
Drugs Banned in India
Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.
READ MORE
Placebo Effects: Rare Insights
Placebo response is now generally well accepted. ‘Placebo response’ is the friend of the clinician and enemy of disease’.
READ MORE
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Postherpetic neuralgia is a type of nerve pain that occurs following shingles or herpes zoster.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

More News on:

Drug ToxicityClinical TrialsClinical Trials - The Past and The FutureClinical Trials - Different Phases of the trialSignature Drug ToxicityDrugs Banned in IndiaPlacebo Effects: Rare InsightsPostherpetic Neuralgia