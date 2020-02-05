by Colleen Fleiss on  May 2, 2020 at 8:08 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Antiviral Drug Remdesivir Offers New Hope for COVID-19 Patients
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the experimental remdesivir (anti-viral medication) to treat COVID-19 patients.

In an FDA fact sheet for patients and their families and caregivers, the agency on Friday noted that remdesivir has not undergone the same type of review as an FDA-approved or cleared product, reports Xinhua news agency.

"There is limited information known about the safety and effectiveness of using remdesivir to treat people in the hospital with COVID-19," said the FDA.


Remdesivir was shown in a clinical trial to shorten the time to recovery in some people.

There are no medicines approved by the FDA as safe and effective to treat people in the hospital who have COVID-19.

Therefore, the FDA has authorized the emergency use of remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19 under an EUA, said the agency.

Remdesivir is given to patients through a vein one time each day for up to 10 days depending on recommendations of healthcare providers, according to the FDA.

The drug may help decrease the amount of the coronavirus in bodies and help patients get better faster, said the agency.

Possible side effects of remdesivir include infusion-related reactions and increases in levels of liver enzymes, according to the FDA.

"These are not all the possible side effects of remdesivir. Remdesivir is still being studied so it is possible that all of the risks are not known at this time," said the FDA.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Remdesivir Trial suggests No Significant Clinical Benefits
First randomized trial of remdesivir suggests antiviral drug is not associated with significant clinical benefits and more research needed is confirm the efficacy.
READ MORE
Remdesivir Targets a Vital Enzyme of Coronavirus
Remdesivir targets key enzyme of coronavirus that causes COVID-19. It is already in human trials in search for treatment of deadly disease.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Pandemic Remains a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, Reveals WHO
COVID-19 pandemic remains a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
READ MORE
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.
READ MORE
Drugs Banned in India
Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Postherpetic neuralgia is a type of nerve pain that occurs following shingles or herpes zoster.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

More News on:

Drug ToxicitySignature Drug ToxicityDrugs Banned in IndiaPostherpetic NeuralgiaCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake