Antipsychotics may Cause Brain Injuries in Alzheimer's Patients

Font : A- A+



Antipsychotic medication usage is linked to an increased risk of head injuries in patients with Alzheimer's disease, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.

Antipsychotics may Cause Brain Injuries in Alzheimer's Patients



The nationwide study of individuals in Finland who were diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease from 2005 to 2011 included 21,795 patients who started taking antipsychotic medications and 21,795 patients who did not.



Show Full Article





When comparing antipsychotic medications, quetiapine users had 60% higher risk of traumatic brain injuries compared with risperidone users.



"Persons with Alzheimer's disease have a higher risk of falling, head injuries, and traumatic brain injuries and worse prognosis after these events in comparison to those without Alzheimer's disease.Therefore, it is important to avoid further increasing risk with antipsychotics in this vulnerable population, if possible," said lead author Vesa Tapiainen, MD, of the University of Eastern Finland.



Source: Eurekalert Use of antipsychotic medications was linked with a 29% higher risk of head injuries--the "event rate" was 1.65 vs. 1.26 per 100 person-years in users vs. non-users. (This means there would be an average of 1.65 vs. 1.26 injuries among 100 people over one year. This translates to 165 vs. 126 injuries per 10,000 people.) Also, use of antipsychotic medications was linked with a 22% higher risk of traumatic brain injuries--0.90 vs. 0.72 per 100 person-years.When comparing antipsychotic medications, quetiapine users had 60% higher risk of traumatic brain injuries compared with risperidone users."Persons with Alzheimer's disease have a higher risk of falling, head injuries, and traumatic brain injuries and worse prognosis after these events in comparison to those without Alzheimer's disease.Therefore, it is important to avoid further increasing risk with antipsychotics in this vulnerable population, if possible," said lead author Vesa Tapiainen, MD, of the University of Eastern Finland.Source: Eurekalert The nationwide study of individuals in Finland who were diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease from 2005 to 2011 included 21,795 patients who started taking antipsychotic medications and 21,795 patients who did not.

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.