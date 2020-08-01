medindia

Antipsychotics may Cause Brain Injuries in Alzheimer's Patients

by Ramya Rachamanti on  January 8, 2020 at 8:39 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Antipsychotic medication usage is linked to an increased risk of head injuries in patients with Alzheimer's disease, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.
Antipsychotics may Cause Brain Injuries in Alzheimer's Patients
Antipsychotics may Cause Brain Injuries in Alzheimer's Patients

The nationwide study of individuals in Finland who were diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease from 2005 to 2011 included 21,795 patients who started taking antipsychotic medications and 21,795 patients who did not.

Show Full Article


Use of antipsychotic medications was linked with a 29% higher risk of head injuries--the "event rate" was 1.65 vs. 1.26 per 100 person-years in users vs. non-users. (This means there would be an average of 1.65 vs. 1.26 injuries among 100 people over one year. This translates to 165 vs. 126 injuries per 10,000 people.) Also, use of antipsychotic medications was linked with a 22% higher risk of traumatic brain injuries--0.90 vs. 0.72 per 100 person-years.

When comparing antipsychotic medications, quetiapine users had 60% higher risk of traumatic brain injuries compared with risperidone users.

"Persons with Alzheimer's disease have a higher risk of falling, head injuries, and traumatic brain injuries and worse prognosis after these events in comparison to those without Alzheimer's disease.Therefore, it is important to avoid further increasing risk with antipsychotics in this vulnerable population, if possible," said lead author Vesa Tapiainen, MD, of the University of Eastern Finland.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Recommended Reading

Antipsychotic Medications

Antipsychotics are the class of drugs which help in treating mental disorders like schizophrenia, bipolar disorders and other stress related psychosis symptoms.

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Language Areas in The Brain

The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.

Leg Injuries and Disorders

Legs are easily prone to injuries while playing sports, running or falling. These injuries affect the entire leg or may be localized to the hip, knee, ankle or foot.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

More News on:

Parkinsons DiseaseParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentBrainBrain FactsAtaxiaLeg Injuries and DisordersLanguage Areas in The BrainWays to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Ketone Drink for Diabetes: New Way to Control Your Blood Sugar

Heart and Vascular System Physiology in Space

Mastoiditis
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive