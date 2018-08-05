Antipsychotic Drug Use During Pregnancy May Increase Risk of Gestational

Font : A- A+



Some antipsychotic drugs that are used to treat bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and other severe mental health disorders have previously been shown to have metabolic side effects, including weight gain and diabetes, in the general population.

Antipsychotic Drug Use During Pregnancy May Increase Risk of Gestational



Treating pregnant women with antipsychotic drugs has become increasingly common, although their safety remains in question. Women who have been exposed to such treatment continuously during pregnancy had an increased risk for gestational diabetes compared with those who discontinued treatment.



‘New study that assesses the benefits and risks of antipsychotic treatment during pregnancy.’ Researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Harvard School of Public Health and Massachusetts General Hospital addressed the link between antipsychotic treatment during pregnancy and gestational diabetes in a new research paper published by the American Journal of Psychiatry.



Quantifying this risk was important, as approximately 50 percent of women who have gestational diabetes will develop type 2 diabetes in the years following pregnancy. Gestational diabetes is also associated with adverse pregnancy outcomes, including preeclampsia, cesarean delivery, neonatal hypoglycemia, and macrosomia.



The study examined the risk of developing gestational diabetes associated with continued use of several antipsychotic medications during pregnancy. The researchers focused on five atypical antipsychotics: aripiprazole, ziprasidone, quetiapine, risperidone, and olanzapine. Continuation of olanzapine and quetiapine showed an increased risk for gestational diabetes compared with women who discontinued these medications. Aripiprazole, ziprasidone, and risperidone during pregnancy was not associated with an increased risk of gestational diabetes.



The study included women without pre-existing diabetes who received antipsychotic drugs during the three months before pregnancy, and compared women who continued to take medication during the first half of pregnancy to those who stopped during pregnancy.



"The risks of gestational diabetes observed during pregnancy are in line with expectations based on the metabolic side effects observed in the general population," said senior author Krista F. Huybrechts, MS, PhD, an epidemiologist in the Division of Pharmacoepidemiology and Pharmacoeconomics at BWH. "Certain antipsychotics have different levels of risk of metabolic side effects."



Continuation of quetiapine led to a 28 percent increased risk, corresponding to 1.6 extra cases of gestational diabetes per 100 women treated. Continuation of olanzapine led to a 61 percent increased risk, corresponding to 4.4 extra cases of gestational diabetes per 100 women treated. The study accounted for a broad range of proxy variables. Researchers are confident that increased risks are not due to confounding by incomplete overweight or obesity measurements at the start of pregnancy.



"Clinicians must weigh the benefits of staying on a stable regimen against the risks of continuing treatment with a higher-risk atypical antipsychotic during pregnancy to make an informed decision about the best course of treatment for the patient in question," said Huybrechts.







Source: Eurekalert Advertisement Treating pregnant women with antipsychotic drugs has become increasingly common, although their safety remains in question. Women who have been exposed to such treatment continuously during pregnancy had an increased risk for gestational diabetes compared with those who discontinued treatment.Researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Harvard School of Public Health and Massachusetts General Hospital addressed the link between antipsychotic treatment during pregnancy and gestational diabetes in a new research paper published by the

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

More News on: