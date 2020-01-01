medindia

Antimalarial Drugs: New Breakthrough Finding

by Colleen Fleiss on  January 1, 2020 at 6:29 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New molecules capable of inhibiting DNA methylation and effectively killing even the most resistant Plasmodium falciparum parasites have been discovered by Institut Pasteur and the CNRS scientists. The results are published in the journal ACS Central Science.
Antimalarial Drugs: New Breakthrough Finding
Antimalarial Drugs: New Breakthrough Finding

Malaria affects more than 200 million people worldwide every year, and resistance to antimalarial treatments is constantly increasing. This infectious disease is caused by Plasmodium parasites that are capable of adapting to varied environments.

Show Full Article


During the parasite's life cycle, it lives in the salivary glands of the mosquito vector before infecting the liver and then the blood of the human host. "At each stage in the cycle, epigenetic mechanisms such as histone or DNA modifications regulate the expression of the parasite's genes, enabling the specific expression of some genes in the cell at a given time so that the parasite can adapt to its environment," explains Flore Nardella, a contract researcher in the Biology of Host-Parasite Interactions laboratory (Institut Pasteur/CNRS/Inserm).

In 2019, her laboratory, led by CNRS scientist Artur Scherf, demonstrated the importance of epigenetic DNA modifications for the parasite's life cycle. The Institut Pasteur's Epigenetic Chemical Biology laboratory has unparalleled expertise in the field of DNA methyltransferase inhibitors. So it was logical for the two teams to work together to identify molecules capable of inhibiting DNA methylation and killing parasites. "Artur's team had a thorough knowledge of the epigenetic mechanisms in malaria, and we had an original chemical library with inhibitors that had already been optimized for these modifications," explains Paola B. Arimondo, a chemist, CNRS Director of Research and Head of the Epigenetic Chemical Biology Unit (Institut Pasteur/CNRS). So the scientists decided to work on the Plasmodium falciparum parasite, especially strains of artemisinin -resistant parasites provided by the Institut Pasteur du Cambodge. In a first series of in vitro experiments, the Plasmodium falciparum parasites were allowed to interact with human red blood cells so that they could infect and develop in them.

More than 70 methylation-inhibiting molecules were then tested to assess their efficacy and their specificity in relation with the parasites. "As soon as we tested the first molecules, we saw significant activity, comparable with drugs such as chloroquine," recalls Flore Nardella. "That's very rare when testing a new library of molecules." "The inhibitor molecules were very effective, and some of them killed the Plasmodium falciparum parasites in the blood in just 6 hours," adds Paola B. Arimondo.

The scientists then continued their research. In a second series of experiments, the most effective molecules were tested on resistant isolates and, once again, the results were conclusive: the molecules effectively killed the blood parasites. "This study shows, for the first time, that parasites in the blood, including artemisinin-resistant strains, can be killed rapidly by targeting DNA methylation," concludes Paola B. Arimondo. "Given the treatment failure observed in South-East Asia in particular, it is important to find new therapeutic targets. Methylation could pave the way for new drugs that, combined with artemisinin, could eliminate resistant parasites," adds Flore Nardella.

For the third stage of their work, the scientific team tested the inhibitors in vivo in mice infected with the parasite Plasmodium berghei. Once again, the approach proved successful: the treatment killed the blood parasites and the mice survived the cerebral malaria infection. The next steps for the two research teams are to continue optimizing the selectivity and efficacy of the most promising molecules (this is crucial if the molecules are to be used in humans) and to identify molecules that may act on other development stages of the parasites responsible for transmission.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Recommended Reading

Malaria

Malaria is caused by a parasite that enters blood through the bite of an infected mosquito. It is characterized by fever, vomiting, shivering, sweating and other symptoms.

Malaria - Waterborne

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about About Malaria Causes

Quiz on Malaria

Malaria is a common parasitic disease of the tropics, resulting in a million deaths every year. Early detection and adequate treatment at the right time can reduce deaths due to malaria. Test your knowledge on this condition by taking this ...

Interesting Facts and Statistics about Malaria

Malaria is endemic to many parts of the world. Many lack basic knowledge about preventive measures or medications to fight malaria. Learn about some useful and interesting malaria facts.

Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Nocturnal Leg Cramps

Itchy Skin/Pruritus

Cancer of Larynx (Throat Cancer)
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive