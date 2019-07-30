medindia

Antihistamines Use for Cold, Cough on Rise

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 30, 2019 at 3:35 AM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In children under 12, doctors are more likely to recommend antihistamines rather than cough & cold medicines, found new Rutgers study.
Antihistamines Use for Cold, Cough on Rise
Antihistamines Use for Cold, Cough on Rise

Antihistamines are widely used over-the-counter to treat various allergic conditions. However, these medicines have little known benefit for children with colds, and some older antihistamines cause sedation and occasionally agitation in children.

Show Full Article


The study, in JAMA Pediatrics, found a sharp decline in cough and cold medicine recommendations for children under 2 after 2008, when the Food and Drug Administration recommended against the medicines for that age group due to safety concerns and uncertain benefits. The American Academy of Pediatrics subsequently recommended avoiding cough and cold medicines in children under 6.

"Families often treat their children's respiratory infections with cough and cold medicines, some of which include opioid ingredients, such as codeine or hydrocodone. However, there is little proof that these medications effectively ease the symptoms in young children," said study lead author Daniel Horton, assistant professor of pediatrics, Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. "Also, many cough and cold medicines have multiple ingredients, which increases the chance of serious accidental overdose when combined with another product."

The researchers looked at national surveys representing 3.1 billion pediatric ambulatory clinic and emergency department visits in the United States from 2002 to 2015. During that period, physicians ordered approximately 95.7 million cough and cold medications, 12 percent of which contained opioids.

After the FDA's 2008 public health advisory, however, physician recommendations declined by 56 percent for non-opioid cough and cold medicines in children under 2 and by 68 percent for opioid-containing medicines in children under 6.

"Sedating antihistamines such as diphenhydramine [Benadryl] may have a small effect on some cold symptoms in adults," said Horton. "However, there is little evidence that antihistamines actually help children with colds feel better or recover faster. We do know that these medicines can make kids sleepy and some kids quite hyper." "It is nice to see physicians are heeding the advice to avoid cough and cold medications for children, but switching them to antihistamines is not necessarily an improvement," said co-author Brian Strom, chancellor, Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has various suggestions for treating children with the cold or flu, including use of over-the-counter medicines for pain or fever, honey to relieve cough in children over 1 year old, and plenty of rest and hydration. For more information and suggestions, visit healthychildren.org's Caring for Your Child's Cold or Flu information page.

In addition to Strom, who is affiliated with Rutgers Center for Pharmacoepidemiology and Treatment Science and the Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research, the study was co-authored by Tobias Gerhard, Rutgers Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Recommended Reading

Common Cold

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Common Cold

Cough Symptom Evaluation

Cough is a symptom of a condition usually affecting the respiratory tract. It may be acute or chronic, wet or dry. The type of cough can help the physician diagnose the underlying condition.

Risk of Birth Defects Among Women Who Take Antihistamines in Pregnancy

Antihistamines are a group of medications that are used to treat various conditions including vomiting, allergies and nausea.

Allergic Rhinitis

Allergic rhinitis (AR) causes a collection of symptoms, mostly in the nose and eyes and occurs when one breathes in allergens that leads to its inflammation.

Choose The Right Over-the-Counter Drugs for Allergy

Over-the-counter (OTC) drugs can be bought without a prescription. OTC allergy medications are for the allergy sufferer to choose the right over-the-counter drugs.

Contact Dermatitis

Contact Dermatitis is a reaction of the skin in the form of skin rashes on coming into contact with certain irritants or allergens.

Coughing up Blood Symptom Evaluation

Coughing up blood in anyone can be alarming. But it is not always serious. However, when there is recurrent and /or huge amount of blood in the sputum it should raise an alarm for thorough evaluation of the cause.

More News on:

Flu Choose The Right Over-the-Counter Drugs for Allergy Allergic Rhinitis Cough Symptom Evaluation Coughing up Blood Symptom Evaluation Contact Dermatitis 

What's New on Medindia

New Hydration Sensor Device Improves Dialysis Outcomes

World ORS Day - ORS Prevents and Treats Dehydration Effectively

Health Benefits of Amaranth
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive