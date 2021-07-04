Antifungal and Antidepressants may Save from COVID-19

Antifungal Itraconazole and antidepressant fluoxetine can effectively inhibit coronavirus in laboratory cells, as per the new research published in the British Journal of Pharmacology.



When either drug was used in combination with the antiviral drug remdesiver, the combination showed synergistic effects and inhibited the production of SARS-CoV-2 by more than 90%.



"Preventive vaccination and therapeutic medicines against COVID-19 are both required to effectively combat pandemics caused by emerging zoonotic viruses such as SARS-CoV-2," said senior author Ursula Rescher, PhD, of the University of Muenster, in Germany.



‘Vaccination and therapeutic medicines both are required to effectively combat pandemics caused by viruses like SARS-CoV-2.’

