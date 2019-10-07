medindia

Antidepressants Reduce Deaths in Patients With Diabetes

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 10, 2019 at 4:01 AM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In patients with diabetes and depression, antidepressants were found to reduce deaths by more than a third, revealed study published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.
Antidepressants Reduce Deaths in Patients With Diabetes
Antidepressants Reduce Deaths in Patients With Diabetes

People with diabetes are two to three times more likely to have depression than people without diabetes, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Show Full Article


"The incidence of major depressive disorder amongst individuals with diabetes is significantly greater than the general population," said the study's corresponding author, Vincent Chin-Hung Chen, Professor, of Chiayi Chang Gung Memorial Hospital and Chang Gung University in Puzi, Taiwan. "Diabetes and depression each independently contribute to increasing total mortality."

In this large population-based study, researchers used the National Health Insurance Research Database in Taiwan to identify 53,412 patients diagnosed with diabetes and depression since 2000. The researchers followed this population until 2013 to see if antidepressants reduced the death rate. They found that antidepressants significantly reduced mortality by 35 percent.

"This data provides further rationale for the screening and treating of depression in persons who have diabetes," Chen said.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Recommended Reading

Quiz on Antidepressants

The use of antidepressants is quite common with an increase in stress-related depression of the modern world. The tricyclic antidepressants like amitriptyline and imipramine are among the older drugs for the treatment of depression. Newer drugs like ...

Diabetes and Hypertension

Diabetes and hypertension (high blood pressure) are significant health problems worldwide, but like cardiac disease and fatty liver disease, people of Indian origin are disproportionately affected.

Antidepressants Interact With Opioids Lessening Pain Relief

Findings from University Hospitals study could help explain certain apparent opioid drug-seeking behavior and opioid overuse.

Diabetes Facts and Figures

Diabetes is a disease in which the body does not properly produce insulin or cannot use insulin. Diabetes is also called high blood sugar. Read facts and statistics on diabetes from around the world.

Antidepressants Use during Pregnancy

Depression is common during pregnancy and antidepressants are usually prescribed to overcome it. Is it safe to take these drugs while pregnant?

More News on:

Antidepressants Antidepressants Use during Pregnancy 

What's New on Medindia

Exposure to Air Pollution Causes Your Lungs to Age Faster and Increases Lung Disease Risk

Home Remedies for Ringworm

Home Remedies for Dry Scalp
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive