Antidepressants May Offer Protection Against Infections and Sepsis

Antidepressants, commonly used to manage mental health conditions, may also play a crucial role in defending against infections and life-threatening sepsis, according to new research from the Salk Institute. The study provides insights into how these medications influence the immune system, potentially paving the way for new treatments that enhance infection resistance and improve global preparedness for future health crises. ( )Recent observations have linked the use of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) like Prozac (fluoxetine) to milder COVID-19 cases and a lower likelihood of long COVID. Additionally, previous research indicated that fluoxetine could help protect mice from sepsis, a severe immune response that can lead to organ failure and death. By uncovering the mechanism behind this protective effect, scientists are bringing SSRIs closer to clinical trials for infection-related treatments.Published in, the study explores how fluoxetine not only combats infections but also safeguards tissues and organs from immune system overreactions. Lead researcher Professor Janelle Ayres from the Salk Institute emphasized the significance of these findings, noting that most medications focus on eliminating pathogens, whereas fluoxetine appears to simultaneously neutralize infections and prevent immune-related tissue damage.Sepsis occurs when the body's inflammatory response becomes excessively aggressive, causing harm to organs rather than just fighting the infection. While suppressing inflammation might seem like an obvious solution, doing so can weaken the immune system, increasing vulnerability to infections. Therefore, an ideal treatment would regulate the immune response effectively while also targeting the infection itself.To investigate fluoxetine’s potential in this regard, researchers conducted experiments on mice with bacterial infections. They divided the subjects into two groups—one pretreated with fluoxetine and another that was not. The results were promising: mice given fluoxetine were significantly less likely to develop sepsis or suffer organ damage and mortality.Further analysis revealed that fluoxetine not only had antimicrobial properties, reducing bacterial presence, but also boosted levels of an anti-inflammatory molecule called IL-10. This molecule played a key role in preventing metabolic imbalances linked to severe infections, helping the heart maintain its normal function and shielding the body from sepsis-related complications.Interestingly, the study found that these protective effects were independent of serotonin, the neurotransmitter targeted by fluoxetine for mental health treatment. Even when serotonin levels were absent, the mice still experienced the same infection-fighting benefits, suggesting a previously unknown mechanism of action.Study author Robert Gallant highlighted the significance of this discovery, noting that it opens new possibilities for repurposing fluoxetine and other SSRIs to treat severe infections. The research team now plans to explore appropriate dosing strategies for septic patients and assess whether similar effects can be observed with other SSRIs.Professor Ayres emphasized the broader implications of these findings, noting that fluoxetine—a widely prescribed medication—demonstrates both defensive and protective capabilities against infections. This discovery could lead to innovative therapeutic approaches, particularly for conditions where immune regulation is as critical as pathogen elimination.Source-Medindia