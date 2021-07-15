Antidepressants may Improve Outcomes in Diabetic, Depressed Patients

"People who adhere to their antidepressants have better diabetes outcomes and quality of life than those with poor adherence," said study author Chi-Shin Wu, M.D., Ph.D., of the National Taiwan University Hospital in Taipei, Taiwan.New retrospective cohort study was done on 36,276 patients with depression and diabetes to know if antidepressants could improve diabetes outcomes. Regular antidepressant treatment was associated with a lower risk of death and heart disease.Other authors of the study include: Le-Yin Hsu of the National Taiwan University in Taipei, Taiwan; and Yi-Jiun Pan of the China Medical University in Taichung, Taiwan.The study received funding from the Ministry of Science and Technology, the China Medical University, and the Ministry of Health and Welfare.The manuscript, "Associations Between Antidepressant Use and Advanced Diabetes Outcomes in Patients with Depression and Diabetes Mellitus," was published online, ahead of print.Source: Medindia