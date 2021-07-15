by Angela Mohan on  July 15, 2021 at 9:54 AM Drug News
Antidepressants may Improve Outcomes in Diabetic, Depressed Patients
Diabetic patients with depression who take antidepressants may have a lower risk of death and diabetes complications, as per the study in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.

People with diabetes are at higher risk of depression, which makes them more likely to die or develop heart and kidney complications. Depression makes these complications worse due to stress, body weight changes, and lack of exercise.

"People with depression and diabetes have poorer health outcomes than those with diabetes alone, and regular antidepressant treatment could lower their risk of complications," said study author Shi-Heng Wang, Ph.D., of the China Medical University in Taichung, Taiwan.


"People who adhere to their antidepressants have better diabetes outcomes and quality of life than those with poor adherence," said study author Chi-Shin Wu, M.D., Ph.D., of the National Taiwan University Hospital in Taipei, Taiwan.

New retrospective cohort study was done on 36,276 patients with depression and diabetes to know if antidepressants could improve diabetes outcomes. Regular antidepressant treatment was associated with a lower risk of death and heart disease.

Other authors of the study include: Le-Yin Hsu of the National Taiwan University in Taipei, Taiwan; and Yi-Jiun Pan of the China Medical University in Taichung, Taiwan.

The study received funding from the Ministry of Science and Technology, the China Medical University, and the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

The manuscript, "Associations Between Antidepressant Use and Advanced Diabetes Outcomes in Patients with Depression and Diabetes Mellitus," was published online, ahead of print.



