Antidepressant Drug Holds Potential in Treating

"Our research team showed that ketamine down-regulates NRG1 expression in PV inhibitory cells, resulting in sustained cortical disinhibition to enhance cortical plasticity in adult visual cortex," said Steven F. Grieco, PhD, a postdoctoral scholar in the Xu lab and lead author."Through this neural plasticity-based mechanism, ketamine mediated functional recovery from adult amblyopia." Xin Qiao, PhD, a postdoctoral staff in the Xu lab is a co-first author for the published paper.Amblyopia is a vision disorder in which the brain fails to process inputs from one eye, favoring the other eye. The condition can result in decreased vision in the affected eye. Each year, between one and five percent of children worldwide, are diagnosed with this condition.Fast and sustained ketamine actions show promise for therapeutic applications that rely on reactivating adult cortical plasticity. Further testing is needed to determine the full implications of this discovery.Source: Eurekalert