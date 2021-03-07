Anticholinergics Raise the Risk of Cognitive Decline among Teens

Cognitive decline can occur among under-18s who use anticholinergic medications.
In the German population, a surprisingly high 6% of under-18s are at risk of cognitive decline, falls and more from the cumulative effect of anticholinergic medications such as antihistamines and antidepressants.
In the German population, a surprisingly high 6% of under-18s are at risk of cognitive decline, falls and more from the cumulative effect of anticholinergic medications such as antihistamines and antidepressants.
The article named "Anticholinergic burden: First comprehensive analysis using claims data shows large variation by age and sex" is published in Plos.
‘More targeted interventions at the prescriber level are needed to reduce the incidence of side effects due to anticholinergic drugs.’
Read More..
Read More..
Among 16,470,946 persons (54% female), the prevalence of AB (ACB≥3) was 10% among women and 7% among men. Below age 40 it was highest in persons ≤18 years.
Antihistamines, antibiotics, glucocorticoids, antidepressants, contributed to more AB.
AB is common in older persons, but the prevalence in younger age groups was also high-up to 7%. Given the risks associated with AB in older persons, targeted interventions at the prescriber level are needed. Furthermore, risks associated with AB in younger persons should be explored.
The authors have no relevant financial or non-financial interests to disclose. Moreover, this does not alter our adherence to PLOS ONE policies on sharing data and materials.
Source: Eurekalert
- << Beware of Your Child’s Risk from Junk Foods
- Painkillers Increase the Risk of Perinatal Health Issues >>