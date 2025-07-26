Antibody Guselkumab Shows Remarkable Results in Crohn’s Disease

Guselkumab, the first biologic to excel Ustekinumab in head-to-head comparative trials for disease remission and gut healing in Crohn’s.

Efficacy and safety of intravenous induction and subcutaneous maintenance therapy with guselkumab for patients with Crohn's disease (GALAXI-2 and GALAXI-3): 48-week results from two phase 3, randomised, placebo and active comparator-controlled, double-blind, triple-dummy trials



A New Hope for Crohn’s Management

Crohn's disease

Head-to-Head Success: A New Benchmark for Remission

Guselkumab demonstrates superior efficacy in landmark clinical trials and offers new hope to Crohn's disease patients



guselkumab 200 mg intravenously (IV) at weeks 0/4/8, then guselkumab 100 mg subcutaneously (SC) every eight weeks beginning at week 16

guselkumab IV at weeks 0/4/8, then guselkumab 200 mg every four weeks beginning at week 12

ustekinumab ~6 mg/kg IV at week 0, then ustekinumab 90 mg SC every eight weeks beginning at week 8

placebo

