Antibody Guselkumab Shows Remarkable Results in Crohn’s Disease

by Manjubashini on Jul 26 2025 12:23 PM

Guselkumab, the first biologic to excel Ustekinumab in head-to-head comparative trials for disease remission and gut healing in Crohn’s.

A breakthrough study from Mount Sinai Health System demonstrated that, Guselkumab, a new medication to Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) exceeded the standard medical therapy in upgrading gut healing and palliation (1 Trusted Source
Efficacy and safety of intravenous induction and subcutaneous maintenance therapy with guselkumab for patients with Crohn's disease (GALAXI-2 and GALAXI-3): 48-week results from two phase 3, randomised, placebo and active comparator-controlled, double-blind, triple-dummy trials

Go to source).
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Guselkumab (brand name, Tremfya) for the treatment of Crohn’s disease is provided by the findings of two confirmatory therapeutic studies, GALAXI 2 and 3, published today in The Lancet.

A New Hope for Crohn’s Management

People in the United States (roughly 780,000) are being affected by the Crohn's disease. Long-term planning and management are essential for the cure of such chronic illness. Even though many biotherapeutics are available for the disease, some people do not attain complete disease remission. Guselkumab blocks the interleukin-23 (IL-23) pathway, a key driver of chronic intestinal inflammation.

“Suboptimal disease control despite the availability of biologic therapies remains a prevalent problem among patients with Crohn’s disease,” said Bruce E. Sands, MD, MS, the Dr. Burrill B. Crohn Professor of Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and senior author on this paper. “The GALAXI trials were especially impactful as they compared two dosing regimens of guselkumab to both placebo and ustekinumab over a 48-week period. Patients receiving guselkumab showed significantly higher rates of endoscopic healing and deep remission, critical indicators linked to fewer disease flares, hospitalizations, and long-term complications.”

Head-to-Head Success: A New Benchmark for Remission

Guselkumab is the first biologic shown in identically designed, 48-week, double-blind trials to outperform another leading biologic—ustekinumab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks both IL-12 and IL-23—for key markers of disease remission and gut healing in Crohn’s disease. The design allowed for head-to-head comparisons to both placebo and ustekinumab (2 Trusted Source
Guselkumab demonstrates superior efficacy in landmark clinical trials and offers new hope to Crohn's disease patients

Go to source).

The studies enrolled 1,048 patients worldwide and randomly assigned participants to one of four groups:
  • guselkumab 200 mg intravenously (IV) at weeks 0/4/8, then guselkumab 100 mg subcutaneously (SC) every eight weeks beginning at week 16
  • guselkumab IV at weeks 0/4/8, then guselkumab 200 mg every four weeks beginning at week 12
  • ustekinumab ~6 mg/kg IV at week 0, then ustekinumab 90 mg SC every eight weeks beginning at week 8
  • placebo
Guselkumab demonstrated statistically significant improvements across multiple endpoints, including endoscopic response and deep remission. Safety outcomes, based on adverse events and laboratory findings, were favorable and consistent with the known profile of guselkumab in approved indications.

Beyond symptom control, the therapy’s corticosteroid-sparing effect further underscores its clinical value, especially for patients seeking alternatives to long-term steroid use.

The GALAXI 2 and 3 trials were sponsored by Johnson & Johnson and enrolled patients with prior biologic treatment failures.

Dr. Sands, the Chief of Mount Sinai’s Dr. Henry D. Janowitz Division of Gastroenterology, is a renowned expert in inflammatory bowel disease. He previously co-authored the pivotal UNITI trial, and was both the lead author and corresponding author on the UNIFI trials. Both of these trials helped establish ustekinumab’s place in IBD care. His latest work builds on that legacy, demonstrating not only the effectiveness of IL-23 inhibition but its potential to redefine front-line treatment.

