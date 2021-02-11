About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Antibodies Prevent Inflammation in Macaques With SARS-CoV-2

by Angela Mohan on November 2, 2021 at 11:33 AM
Font : A-A+

Antibodies Prevent Inflammation in Macaques With SARS-CoV-2

Monoclonal antibodies protected aged, diabetic rhesus macaque monkeys from disease due to SARS-CoV-2 and reduced signs of inflammation, as per the study published in the journal Cell Reports.

Neutralizing antibodies prevent the adverse inflammatory consequences of SARS-CoV-2 infection, the authors said.

Advertisement


Antibodies, whether induced by vaccines or after infection, or given as a treatment, can affect the course of disease. They could be given as a preventative treatment to people at high risk, such as elderly residents during an outbreak in a nursing home.

"COVID-19 is more severe in elderly people and those with pre-existing conditions," said Smita Iyer, associate professor of pathology, microbiology and immunology at the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine and Center for Immunology and Infectious Disease, and a core investigator at the California National Primate Research Center.
Advertisement

"The elderly and diabetics tend to be immunosuppressed, but if you can get antibody levels high enough, you can prevent severe infection," she said. Immune responses induced by vaccines are very effective at preventing severe disease and death. But an overwhelming inflammatory immune response could also be responsible for much of the damage of severe infections.

Immune responses induced by vaccines are very effective at preventing severe disease and death. But an overwhelming inflammatory immune response could also be responsible for much of the damage of severe infections.

"We want to know, what are the immune determinants of disease," Iyer said.

Iyer, studied two human monoclonal antibodies that target the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 virus in aging, diabetic rhesus macaques.

Like many aging humans, macaques had developed hypertension and diabetes but were otherwise healthy. The animals were infused with antibodies three days before being infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The researchers found infiltration of activated immune cells, or T cells, into the cerebrospinal fluid of control animals a week after infection. They did not find any viral RNA in cerebrospinal fluid. Macaques treated with antibodies did not show inflammation in the cerebrospinal fluid.

These signs of inflammation in the central nervous system might be connected to neurological symptoms of COVID-19 disease in humans, and possibly "long COVID" in which patients experience an array of symptoms for months after infection.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 Vaccination may Trigger C...
Chronic Use of Hydroxychloroquine Ups Risk of Retinopathy >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
How Not to Lose Personality in the Workplace?
How Not to Lose Personality in the Workplace?
Drinking Warm Milk before Bedtime - A Natural Sleep Remedy
Drinking Warm Milk before Bedtime - A Natural Sleep Remedy
Guide to Brushing Your Teeth the Right Way
Guide to Brushing Your Teeth the Right Way
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Anti-Inflammatory Diet Inflammation Top Ten Foods That Trigger Inflammation How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter? 

Recommended Reading
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and ......
Anti-Inflammatory Diet
Anti-Inflammatory Diet
Healthy foods as part of anti-inflammatory diet to fight inflammation are basic components of the Me...
How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter?
How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter?
Mutations are the sudden changes that occur in genetic materials. They occur as a part of evolution ...
Inflammation
Inflammation
Inflammation is the response of living tissue to injury due to a variety of causes that call upon ho...
Top Ten Foods That Trigger Inflammation
Top Ten Foods That Trigger Inflammation
Foods like refined carbohydrates, sugar, certain types of fat, artificial food additives and alcohol...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close